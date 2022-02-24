Trade setup for Feb 25: Can Nifty50 handle more shockwaves? Key market cues, what technical charts suggest

Indian equity benchmarks -- Sensex and Nifty50 -- plunged more than 4.5 percent on Thursday after Russia's move to invade Ukraine sent shockwaves across global markets. The 50-scrip index finished the February F&O series down 854 points or five percent.

The India VIX , also known in market parlance as the fear gauge, surged 32 percent to finish the day at 30.3, having touched 34 during the session -- its biggest jump in 21 months.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The Nifty50 has formed a long bear candle on the daily chart with a huge gap-down, with a violent breach of crucial support at 16,800-16,700 levels, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

"An immediate sharp recovery is not expected. Going by the daily chart, the downside breakout of the triangle pattern could open potential downside of 15,900 levels in the near term," he said.

Russia-Ukraine effect

"The Nifty50 closed below the 200-day simple moving average after a long time. Considering the uncertainties, the index may trade lower between 16,800 and 16,000," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities.

"The market is in a corrective mode and will complete its corrective pattern between 16,200 and 16,000," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market before the February 25 session:

Global markets

European share markets took heavy blows amid a global sell-off amid heightened geopolitical uncertainty, as investors tracked newsflow on Russia's invasion of Ukraine closely. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 4.2 percent at the last count .

S&P 500 futures were down 2.8 percent, suggesting a huge gap-down opening ahead on Wall Street .

What to expect on Dalal Street

The decline could continue in the short term with the Nifty declining to 15,900 before a minor bounce from the lows, said HDFC Securities' Shetti.

"The markets will behave like a wild animal but we suspect any weak rebound attempt will again be swept aside by the bears at around 16,700-16,900 on the Nifty," said Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research) at Mehta Equities.

He suggests traders to continue with a 'sell on the rise' strategy.

Levels to watch out for

Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS at Hem Securities, has identified the following levels:

Index Resistance Support Nifty50 16,630 15,950 Nifty Bank 35,950 34,700

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold Indian equities worth Rs

3,417.2 crore on Wednesday , according to provisional exchange data. However, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made net purchases of Rs 3,024.4 crore.

Call/put open interest

Exchange data shows the maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 16,400, with 1.2 lakh contracts, followed by 16,500, with one lakh contracts. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at 16,000 and 16,200, with 1.1 lakh contracts each.

This suggests the Nifty faces a major hurdle at 16,400-16,500, and meaningful support after 16,200 only at 16,000.

Long unwinding

Here are five stocks that saw a decrease in open interest as well as price, suggesting unwinding of long positions:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) SYNGENE 2,24,400 533.35 -3.11% -73.11% HONAUT 2,895 40,026.80 -1.79% -73.06% POLYCAB 1,44,600 2,268 -5.10% -69.50% AARTIIND 7,20,800 863.45 -6.03% -67.81% BOSCHLTD 26,550 14,827.60 -7.16% -61.77%

No stock saw long build-up, which is an increase in price as well as open interest.

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) INDIAMART 1,54,050 4,957.30 3.80% -60.22% NAM-INDIA 7,55,200 312.75 0.14% -19.07%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) HINDALCO 1,15,96,025 511.6 -1.02% 62.07% AXISBANK 95,66,400 729.6 -6.25% 59.09% TRENT 4,62,550 1,017.50 -3.72% 54.39% MARICO 9,83,000 484.95 -3.25% 53.61% ULTRACEMCO 4,24,700 6,378.80 -6.05% 51.90%

(Increase in open interest and decrease in price)

52-week highs

No stock in the BSE 500 basket managed to hit a 52-week high.

52-week lows

As many as 97 stocks on the bourse's broadest index hit 52-week lows, including SBI Cards, Shree Cement, RBL Bank, Dr Reddy's ICICI Lombard, LIC Housing, HDFC Life, HDFC AMC, Indiabulls Housing, IGL, Strides Pharma, Ujjivan SFB, MRF, MCX, Manappuram, Amara Raja, Dilip Buildcon, SpiceJet and Exide.