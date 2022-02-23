Trade setup for Feb 24: Can Nifty50 break out ahead of F&O expiry? Key market cues, what technical charts suggest

Indian equity benchmarks succumbed sank below the flatline in the last hour of Wednesday's session, as newsflow on the Russia-Ukraine conflict did little to restore investors' appetite for risk in a big way.

Analysts expect volatility to persist amid geopolitical tensions and ahead of the expiry of monthly derivatives contracts due on Thursday.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The Nifty50 has formed a triangular pattern on the daily chart and appears to be consolidating within the pattern, according to Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

"The lower end of the pattern is at 16,800 and the upper near 17,300. It is expected to witness further consolidation in this range, after which, it can resume the larger uptrend," he said.

Russia-Ukraine effect

Global markets are swaying on newsflow on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, making it a nightmare for momentum traders, Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives at Angel One, told CNBCTV18.com.

"One can keep a close watch on crucial support at 17,000-16,800 levels, and a cluster of resistance is visible in the 17,200-17,350-17,500 band... Let’s see how things unfold and probably we have to see off the February F&O series with this ambiguity only," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market before the February 24 session:

Global markets

European shares began the day on a strong note after the West imposed what appeared to be relatively modest initial sanctions against Russia for ordering troops into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.8 percent at the last count.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.7 percent , suggesting a positive opening ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street

The Indian market is gradually drifting lower amid excessive intraday volatility, mirroring global peers, while a mixed sectoral trend is adding to participants’ worries, according to Ajit Mishra, VP-Research, Religare Broking.

He believes it is prudent to restrict positions at the current juncture and wait for directional clarity.

Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com, is of the view that only a breakout beyond the 16,800-17,400 range will bring more clarity on the next directional move.

Levels to watch out for

Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS at Hem Securities, has identified the following levels:

Index Resistance Support Nifty50 17,300 16,850 Nifty Bank 37,600 36,900

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold Indian equities worth Rs

3,245.5 crore on Tuesday , according to provisional exchange data. However, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made net purchases of Rs 4,108.6 crore.

Call/put open interest

Exchange data shows the maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 17,500, with 1.9 lakh contracts, followed by 18,000, with 1.8 lakh contracts. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at 16,500, with 1.8 lakh contracts, and 17,000, with 1.2 lakh.

This suggests the Nifty has a major hurdle to take out at 17,500, followed by more resistance at 18,000, and meaningful support before 16,500 can be expected at 17,000.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price, suggesting a build-up of long positions:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) PIIND 9,72,250 2,520 1.33% 48.24% ASIANPAINT 15,33,150 3,248 0.78% 45.12% SBICARD 22,09,500 800.1 0.99% 37.86% CROMPTON 14,00,300 409.4 7.75% 36.29% TRENT 12,05,675 1,052.20 0.61% 30.25%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) LALPATHLAB 4,04,375 2,659.45 -0.38% -34.00% VOLTAS 16,15,500 1,233.20 -0.47% -27.76% INDIAMART 2,60,550 4,773 -0.20% -20.98% COROMANDEL 3,39,375 787.15 -0.42% -20.07% HONAUT 5,025 40,412.55 -0.92% -17.61%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) CHAMBLFERT 13,68,000 381.45 3.67% -27.63% MRF 22,710 66,082.60 0.70% -25.54% IRCTC 43,36,500 813.05 2.91% -24.17% HAL 10,59,250 1,308 1.94% -23.90% LTTS 3,04,000 4,437.95 0.05% -23.22%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) IDEA 28,72,80,000 10.7 -2.28% 40.35% NESTLEIND 1,46,450 17,918 -0.89% 32.40% BAJAJ-AUTO 7,92,250 3,573.10 -0.71% 29.28% HAVELLS 17,68,500 1,201.05 -0.01% 27.59% TVSMOTOR 47,55,800 651.2 -1.80% 27.26%

(Increase in open interest and decrease in price)

52-week highs

No stock in the BSE 500 basket managed to hit a 52-week high.

52-week lows

On the other hand, 11 stocks on the bourse's broadest index hit 52-week troughs, including Dilip Buildcon, V-Guard, Castrol, DCB Bank, Star Cement, Indostar Capital and Jubilant Pharmova.

Fear gauge