Trade setup for Feb 23: Will Nifty50 respect key support at 16,800? Key market cues, what analysts make of technical charts

It was a wild day for Dalal Street investors as geopolitical tensions after Russia's ordering of troops into eastern Ukraine sent jitters across global markets. Indian equity benchmarks -- Sensex and Nifty50 -- however recovered a majority of their intraday losses by the end of a session that saw them tumbling by more than two percent each. Catch latest from CNBC-TV18's coverage of Russia-Ukraine conflict

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The Nifty50 has formed a long bull candle on the daily chart, suggesting a comeback by the bulls from lower levels, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

Key factors hurting the market) It once again held crucial lower support at 16,800. "This could be a minor positive for the bulls," he said. (

Volatility

There is no immediate relief on the Russia-Ukriane front, and rising oil prices have added to negativity in the markets, said Siddhartha Khemka, Head-Retail Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services. He expects the F&O expiry, due on February 24, to keep the market volatile.

Volatility gauge VIX rose 16.4 percent to 26.7 -- its highest closing level since February 26, 2021.

"The Nifty has managed to close above the crucial 17,000 mark for now, with 16,800 being key support for the past one month. However global weakness and consistent FII selling could add pressure in the near term," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market before the February 23 session:

Global markets

European equities began the day on a weak note though the benchmark index pared losses after hitting the lowest intraday level recorded since July 2021. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was last down 0.1 percent, having fallen as much as 1.9 percent earlier in the day. I nvestors clung to hopes that Moscow's deployment of troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine will be as far Russia goes.

S&P 500 futures were down 0.2 percent, recovering the lion's share of intraday losses earlier on Tuesday, as Wall Street was set to resume trade after a long weekend.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti believes the Nifty's near-term trend remains weak. "O ne may expect a minor bounce in Wednesday's session or from slightly lower levels... One may expect the index to tumble again from the highs of 17,300-17,400 levels in the next few sessions," he said.

A decisive break down below 16,800 could lead to a fresh fall in the Nifty50, otherwise choppiness will continue, according to Ajit Mishra, VP-Research at Religare Broking.

He reiterates his cautious view and suggests limiting leveraged positions.

Levels to watch out for

Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS at Hem Securities, has identified the following levels:

Index Resistance Support Nifty50 17,400 16,800 Nifty Bank 38,000 36,500

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold Indian equities worth Rs

3,245.5 crore on Tuesday , according to provisional exchange data. However, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made net purchases of Rs 4,108.6 crore.

Call/put open interest

Exchange data shows the maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 18,000, with 1.7 lakh contracts, followed by 17,500, with 1.5 lakh contracts. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at 17,000, with 1.3 lakh contracts.

This suggests the Nifty has immediate resistance at 17,500 followed by a major at 18,000, and meaningful support at 17,000.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price, suggesting a build-up of long positions:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) M&M 93,26,100 855.5 1.54% 27.55% APOLLOHOSP 18,32,875 4,599 3.84% 23.24% MPHASIS 10,82,725 3,126 2.14% 22.61% HAVELLS 30,17,000 1,200.15 0.01% 18.13% ONGC 2,33,69,500 164.65 0.58% 17.99%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) RAMCOCEM 10,13,200 821.45 -0.47% -28.27% M&MFIN 1,83,80,000 151.5 -1.53% -28.18% TATACHEM 51,30,000 870.35 -0.61% -23.33% MANAPPURAM 1,80,81,000 117.95 -0.25% -20.56% PETRONET 1,05,27,000 207.55 -0.65% -18.61%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) HDFCAMC 18,48,600 2,179.90 0.53% -28.76% NAVINFLUOR 2,96,100 3,850 0.69% -28.72% LTTS 4,96,800 4,436.35 1.97% -21.62% L&TFH 5,26,78,372 70 0.14% -20.65% METROPOLIS 8,62,000 2,043.95 3.56% -20.02%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) SIEMENS 10,26,300 2,409.75 -0.46% 40.19% MARICO 55,92,000 504.15 -0.52% 29.65% INDIGO 21,60,750 2,062.55 -0.98% 27.49% ABB 2,95,000 2,060 -1.92% 24.92% LT 1,09,15,800 1,841.45 -1.12% 20.91%

(Increase in open interest and decrease in price)

52-week highs

Only one stock in the BSE 500 basket managed to hit a 52-week peak: Cholamandalam Investment.

52-week lows