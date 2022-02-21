Trade setup for Feb 22: Can Nifty50 take out 20-DMA decisively? Key market cues and what analysts make of technical charts now

Dalal Street bulls failed to keep headline indices -- Sensex and Nifty50 -- afloat in the green for the fourth session in a row. Globally, geopolitical tensions kept investors on the back foot. All eyes were on newsflow on the Russia-Ukraine conflict

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The Nifty50 has formed an erratic pattern on the daily chart -- a long leg doji formation suggesting indecision of the bulls and the bears -- though the market appears in no mood to give up despite poor breadth, Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities, told CNBCTV18.com.

The index once again failed to close above its 20-day simple moving average, in a grossly negative sign, he said.

Vicious volatility

A decisive move on either side of the 17,000-17,350 band may give some direction to the market, said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities. "The vicious volatility in the index may continue till the time it remains within the range," he said.

The expiry of February futures & options contracts is due on Thursday.

Here are key things to know about the market before the February 22 session:

Global markets

European share markets began the day on a negative note as caution persisted on the Ukraine-Russia front, despite a glimmer of hope emerged for a diplomatic solution to the standoff. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.5 percent at the last count.

The eurozone PMI hit a five month high, in a positive signal for the markets.

S&P 500 futures were flat, suggesting a muted start ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street

On Tuesday, the 50-scrip index can move in the 17,000-17,250 range, said Chouhan, who believes:

A bullish trade can be made above 17,250 with a stop loss at 17,150

Below Mount 17,000, it can even hit 16,800

Bank Nifty may shift in a short-covering trend above 37,900

Independent technical analyst Manish Shah is of the view that a breakout above major resistance at 17,490-17,510 can trigger a rally in the index towards 17,600, and a drop below support at 17,250-17,240 to lead to 17,100-17,050 levels.

He expects the February series to end in the 17,000-17,500 range.

Levels to watch out for

Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS at Hem Securities, has identified the following levels:

Index Resistance Support Nifty50 17,400 17,050 Nifty Bank 38,100 37,100

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold Indian equities worth Rs

2,530 crore on Friday , according to provisional exchange data. However, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made net purchases of Rs 1,929.1 crore.

Call/put open interest

Exchange data shows the maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 18,000, with 1.8 lakh contracts, followed by 17,500, with nearly 98,000 contracts. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at 17,000, with 1.3 lakh contracts.

This suggests the Nifty has immediate resistance at 17,500 followed by the major hurdle of 18,000, and significant support only available at 17,000.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price, suggesting a build-up of long positions:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) MARUTI 24,38,900 8,591.80 0.41% 15.35% DABUR 1,04,17,500 552.3 0.80% 11.98% MPHASIS 13,37,175 3,054.40 1.19% 11.28% MINDTREE 22,14,200 3,851.10 1.40% 10.88% ACC 19,28,500 2,183.15 0.21% 10.72%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) M&MFIN 2,77,00,000 153.9 -0.90% -21.49% RAMCOCEM 16,60,050 825 -1.25% -17.61% LAURUSLABS 51,47,100 540.05 -2.50% -17.28% SYNGENE 7,96,450 547.55 -2.52% -14.73% APLLTD 18,16,500 693.8 -1.24% -12.06%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) GUJGASLTD 20,30,000 663.2 0.43% -15.64% IDEA 57,12,70,000 11.2 5.16% -5.50% HONAUT 8,400 40,599.80 0.13% -4.11% AUBANK 20,99,500 1,264.75 0.43% -3.72% ABB 3,81,000 2,100 1.70% -3.54%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) PIIND 17,78,000 2,501.40 -3.20% 17.44% GODREJCP 48,78,500 807.55 -2.05% 15.51% BERGEPAINT 31,30,600 728.2 -1.34% 14.76% BANDHANBNK 1,83,47,400 312.9 -1.94% 13.86% ICICIPRULI 61,73,250 512.6 -2.31% 13.79%

(Increase in open interest and decrease in price)

52-week highs

Two stocks in the BSE 500 pack hit 52-week highs: Chalet Hotels and Linde.

52-week lows

As many as 44 stocks hit 52-week lows on the broadest index on the bourse.

Stock LTP 52-week low Stock LTP 52-week low VGUARD 206.25 202.45 UJJIVANSFB 17.5 17.4 VSTIND 2,990.95 2,970.00 VAIBHAVGBL 409.2 407 WHIRLPOOL 1,696.50 1,673.65 ADVENZYMES 288.85 282.7 WOCKPHARMA 379.85 361.4 AIAENG 1,772.20 1,745.65 IOLCP 366.4 364 APLLTD 691.8 683.25 JMFINANCIL 66.65 66.35 ASTRAZEN 2,653.30 2,635.60 JUBLPHARMA 434.8 430.25 BAYERCROP 4,386.90 4,371.00 LUPIN 761.05 691.7 CADILAHC 371.1 369.45 MANAPPURAM 118.95 117.3 CEATLTD 1,011.80 1,005.00 MGL 762.85 757.25 COCHINSHIP 307.65 305.25 MIDHANI 171.4 170 CSBBANK 220.7 219.7 MRF 64,752.80 64,600.00 CUB 127.65 126.2 NAM-INDIA 304.3 302.1 DBL 283.9 281.95 NCC 63.7 62.5 DCBBANK 78.2 78.05 NIACL 126.5 126.15 ENGINERSIN 63.05 62.9 PGHL 4,584.85 4,560.00 GPPL 90.1 89.05 RALLIS 242.5 240.85 HATHWAY 19 18.75 RAMCOCEM 825.15 805.45 HEG 1,272.60 1,263.00 RBA 117.5 108.25 HUDCO 34.3 34 SEQUENT 142.15 140 ICICIGI 1,267.45 1,252.80 STLTECH 194.75 189.15 IGL 370.7 369.4 TASTYBIT 11,963.85 11,917.00 INDIGOPNTS 1,771.60 1,735.50

Volatility index