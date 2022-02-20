Trade setup for Feb 21: Can bulls help Nifty50 hold 17,200? What technical charts suggest, key levels to track

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 ended yet another choppy session on Friday mildly lower, as investors remained concerned about the Russia-Ukraine conflict and sooner-than-anticipated hikes in key interest rates.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The Nifty50 has formed an inverted hammer pattern on the daily chart, which often indicates a bullish reversal, according to Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities. He believes the trend in the index will remain bullish in the coming days as long as it stays above 17,200.

"On the lower end, 17,200 may act as support for a falling market. On the higher end, crucial resistance is at 17,500," he said.

Worst not over yet

"Till the time the war kind of scenario does not subside completely, uncertainty is likely to loom over the markets across the globe... It's advisable not to trade aggressively; traders should avoid carrying positions overnight," Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives at Angel One, told CNBCTV18.com.

Here are key things to know about the market before the February 21 session:

Global markets

Wall Street indices fell on Friday as escalating tensions in Ukraine and US warnings of a potential Russian invasion prompted investors to dump risky assets. The three key indices closed 0.7-1.2 percent lower.

Earlier in the day, European share markets weakened, with continued pressure in Russia-exposed stocks. The pan-European Stoxx 600 dropped 0.8 percent.

What to expect on Dalal Street

The bulls need to surpass 17,450-17,500 levels with some authority in order to regain strength, according to Angel One's Chavan. He sees 17,000 and 16,800 as make-or-break levels.

The short-term trend of the Nifty continues to be choppy, with immediate support at 17,150, said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. "The inability of the Nifty to sustain above 17,500 could eventually result in a downward correction, which could possibly drag it to retest the recent bottom of 16,840," he added.

Levels to watch out for

The Nifty needs to give a decisive breakout on either side from the 16,800-17,400 range for clear direction, said Siddhartha Khemka, Head-Retail Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services. " Volatility is expected to remain high thsi week as well given the crucial meeting between the US and Russia. Inflationary concern, continuous FIIs selling and monthly F&O expiry could add to volatility," he added.

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold Indian equities worth Rs

2,530 crore on Friday , according to provisional exchange data. However, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made net purchases of Rs 1,929.1 crore.

Call/put open interest

Exchange data shows the maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 18,000, with 1.4 lakh contracts, followed by 17,500, with 96,000. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at 17,000, with 1.2 lakh contracts.

This suggests the Nifty has a major hurdle at 18,000, and significant support at 17,000.

Long build-up

Here are two stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price, suggesting a build-up of long positions:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) COALINDIA 3,68,67,600 162.45 2.52% 2.31% COROMANDEL 8,68,125 803.2 0.33% 1.08%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) ADANIPORTS 5,99,76,250 729.2 -0.86% -44.70% SUNTV 1,16,14,500 484.15 -1.98% -25.51% SAIL 12,72,09,750 96.6 -0.82% -17.72% AUBANK 25,07,000 1,257 -0.64% -16.25% MINDTREE 25,93,000 3,809 -1.22% -14.61%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) GRASIM 88,10,775 1,718.35 0.58% -19.39% BERGEPAINT 38,39,000 738.85 1.77% -18.45% DRREDDY 24,25,750 4,309.75 0.11% -14.16% HDFC 1,96,76,400 2,436.95 1.14% -14.03% ADANIENT 1,99,07,000 1,737.60 0.42% -12.02%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) SYNGENE 7,59,900 559.95 -3.17% 4.81% AMBUJACEM 1,36,63,500 338.85 -5.85% 4.79% JKCEMENT 2,63,550 2,968.60 -2.13% 1.13% INDIAMART 3,39,975 4,745.55 -1.20% 0.64% DIXON 5,64,375 4,069.25 -3.25% 0.16%

(Increase in open interest and decrease in price)

52-week highs

One stock in the BSE 500 pack hit a 52-week high: Adani Green.

52-week lows

As many as 16 stocks hit 52-week lows, including Manappuram, Indigo Paints, Cadila, Nippon Life India Asset, City Union Bank, Procter & Gamble Health, Engineers India and Dilip Buildcon.

Volatility index