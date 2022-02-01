Trade setup for Feb 2: Can Nifty50 extend Budget day gain? Check out key market cues before Wednesday’s session

Indian equity benchmarks jumped around 1.5 percent on February 1 as Dalal Street investors cheered the Finance Minister's Union Budget announcements. Gains in financial, IT and metal shares were the top boosts for both headline indices, though pockets such as auto and energy played spoilsport.

The Budget aims to promote growth at a time when the economy struggles against the pandemic amid accelerating inflation.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The Nifty50 has formed a small positive candle on the daily chart with a long lower shadow, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

The Nifty gyrated in a range of 377.9 points -- or 2.2 percent -- during the session.

"This signals a sharp recovery in the market from the lows. One may expect further upside in the market," said Shetti, who had warned of a swing movement of 1-2 percent on the Budget day.

More upside ahead?

The 50-scrip index appears to be forming a symmetrical triangle, in a sign it may hit 18,000-18,300 levels, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.

Here are key things to know about the market before the February 2 session:

Global markets

European share markets began Tuesday's session on a strong note tracking gains across most global peers. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 1.3 percent at the last count.

S&P 500 futures were down 0.1 percent, suggesting a sluggish opening ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street

Kotak Securities' Chouhan believes the Nifty is likely to move towards 17,180/17,380 and 17,680 levels in the coming days. "It can show weakness below 17,180, but can go above 17,680-18,000 levels. The strategy should be to buy on dips," he said.

The Nifty's short-term trend remains positive with high volatility, said Shetti of HDFC Securities. He expects the upside momentum to continue in the coming sessions.

Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst at Deen Dayal Investments, advises traders to concentrate on the buy side as long as the index holds support at 17,200. The Nifty can assume an uptrend that can take it to 18,000 if it sustains the 17,550-17,600 zone on a closing basis for a couple of sessions, he said.

"A short call will get activated only when it breaks 17,200 on a closing basis," he said.

Key levels to watch out for

Nifty50: Support for the index is expected at 17,240, and resistance at 17,650, a cross above which can take it to 17,800-18,000 levels, according to Palak Kothari, Research Associate at Choice Broking.

Nifty Bank: For the banking index, she sees support at 37,600 and resistance at 39,900.

FII/DII activity

Provisional exchange data shows foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold Indian equities worth Rs 3,624.5 crore on Monday. However, domestic institutional investors saved the day, making net purchases of Rs 3,648.7 crore.

Call/put open interest

Exchange data shows that the maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 18,000, with 1.5 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 18,500, with 1.4 lakh contracts. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is placed at 16,500, with 1.1 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 17,000, with nearly 98,000 contracts.

This suggests major hurdles at 18,000 and 18,500, and immediate support at 17,000 followed by a cushion only at 16,500.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price, suggesting a build-up of long positions:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) NAVINFLUOR 3,72,150 4,274.70 9.39% 47.34% DALBHARAT 4,43,000 1,890.20 6.53% 41.48% METROPOLIS 4,94,800 2,570 1.99% 25.59% HONAUT 7,050 44,382.35 3.97% 24.47% INDHOTEL 1,53,11,754 224 3.42% 17.89%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) COROMANDEL 11,61,250 780.85 -0.19% -0.97% HAL 24,95,175 1,429.45 -0.10% -0.65%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) TVSMOTOR 80,24,800 627 3.81% -7.64% INDUSINDBK 3,21,96,600 928 6.23% -6.54% GAIL 2,96,09,400 146.9 1.87% -4.59% L&TFH 6,69,38,924 76.8 2.40% -3.65% GUJGASLTD 17,61,250 685.1 1.34% -3.62%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) ABB 96,000 2,300 -0.63% 139.32% CROMPTON 15,14,700 414.6 -2.12% 26.72% IRCTC 79,12,625 857 -1.49% 20.50% TATAMOTORS 6,88,75,950 503.6 -2.67% 15.70% ASHOKLEY 2,78,05,500 132.5 -0.49% 15.23%

(Increase in open interest and decrease in price)

52-week highs

As many as 12 stocks in the BSE 500 pack hit 52-week highs on the Budget day, including SBI, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Sun Pharma, Tata Elxsi, IDFC, Deepak Fertilisers and Aavas Financiers.

52-week lows

On the other hand, three stocks hit 52-week lows: Jubilant Pharmova, MAS Financial Services and Vaibhav Global.

Volatility gauge

NSE's India VIX index — known in market parlance as the fear index — fell nine percent to settle at the 20 mark on Tuesday, its biggest fall since July 22, 2021. It had made its highest jump in a week in the previous session.