Indian equity benchmarks soared three percent in a strong rebound on Monday, recovering all of their losses on the previous day, as investors globally cheered easing of Russia-Ukraine tensions.

For the Nifty50, it was the biggest surge in more than a year, following Monday's slump, which was its worst in 10 months.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

long bull candle on the daily chart, reflecting a counter attack by the bulls, and completely filling Monday's huge gap down , according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. The Nifty50 has formed a, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

Crucial resistance awaits the 50-scrip index at 17,640, he said. "Sustaining above the lower tops of the past 8-9 sessions could negate a short-term bearish setup for the index," he added.

Danger zone

The Nifty is signalling the continuation of a pullback rally in the near term but is below its 50-day simple moving average in a largely negative sign, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.

"As long as it is trading above 17,200, the uptrend texture will continue till the immediate hurdle of 17,450-17,550 levels. On the flipside, a quick intraday correction is not ruled out if it trades below 17,200, which could be followed by 17,100-17,050 levels.

Here are key things to know about the market before the February 16 session:

Global markets

European share markets began Tuesday well in the green as investors globally cheered easing of geopolitical concerns. Russia said some of its military units were returning to their bases after exercises near Ukraine, following warnings from the US and the UK that Moscow might invade its neighbour at any time. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 1.3 percent at the last count.

S&P 500 futures were up 1.5 percent, suggesting a positive opening ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street

Accoding to independent technical analyst Manish Shah, buyers may have managed to take full control of the market, but the Nifty will remain volatile unless it breaks out of the 16,800-17,800 range on either side.

"The index should see a rally to major resistance at 17,600-17,750, and at least trade above 17,600 within the coming two days," he said.

HDFC Securities' Shetti sees immediate support for the index at 17,200, and feels that its sustainability at higher levels will be important. He fears that any drop below the last lower top of 17,640 could bring the bears into action.

Key levels to watch out for

Palak Kothari, Research Associate at Choice Broking, has identified the following zones:

Index Support Resistance Nifty50 16,800 17,500 Nifty Bank 37,300 39,000

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold Indian equities worth Rs2,298.8 crore on Tuesday , according to provisional exchange data. However, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) saved the day, making net purchases of Rs 4,411.6 crore

Call/put open interest

Exchange data shows the maximum call open interest is accumulated at 17,700, with 1.3 lakh contracts, followed by 17,500 and 18,000, with 1.2 lakh each. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at 17,000, with 1.3 lakh contracts.

This suggests immediate resistance at 17,500, followed by the hurdles of 17,700 at 18,000, and meaningful support only at 17,000.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price, suggesting a build-up of long positions:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) PERSISTENT 3,33,300 4,183.55 5.91% 13.82% HONAUT 7,650 41,165.15 2.96% 13.33% INTELLECT 3,80,250 680.35 3.60% 12.43% EICHERMOT 26,94,300 2,720.05 5.91% 12.38% LALPATHLAB 8,28,625 2,718 2.23% 10.68%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) SUNTV 1,26,57,000 508.55 -1.23% -3.37%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) TVSMOTOR 98,12,600 664.75 3.44% -5.04% DIVISLAB 27,19,400 4,333.95 1.09% -4.48% AARTIIND 27,23,400 985.05 3.15% -3.81% SYNGENE 8,75,500 590.05 4.02% -3.79% INDIGO 31,27,750 2,189.55 4.33% -3.77%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) METROPOLIS 6,80,600 1,986.70 -3.09% 48.49% CIPLA 90,33,050 915.8 -3.74% 44.30% MANAPPURAM 2,04,81,000 127.45 -10.56% 17.81% ASTRAL 8,88,525 1,947.75 -1.31% 16.22% ONGC 3,79,07,100 162.8 -1.27% 14.50%

(Increase in open interest and decrease in price)

52-week high

Only one stock in the BSE 500 basket hit a 52-week high: Rhi Magnesita.

52-week lows

As many as 34 stocks on the index -- the broadest gauge on the bourse -- hit 52-week lows, including HDFC, HDFC Life, BPCL, ICICI Lombard General, Manappuram, Lupin, SpiceJet, MRF, Rallis and Solara Active.

Stock LTP 52-week low Stock LTP 52-week low ADVENZYMES 307.5 296.5 MCX 1,384.45 1,336.55 AMARAJABAT 591.8 568.75 MRF 66,672.25 65,005.15 ASTRAZEN 2,726.55 2,706.75 NCC 67.5 64.65 BAJAJCON 172.7 162.35 NIACL 131.45 127.85 BPCL 368.35 356.8 PGHL 4,787.75 4,760.05 CADILAHC 387.1 379.15 RALLIS 246.3 241.85 COCHINSHIP 314.8 311.05 SOLARA 617.5 605.4 DBL 302.6 298.3 SPICEJET 64 56.25 GILLETTE 5,052.1 4,950.35 STAR 363.65 344.5 HDFC 2,339.9 2,286.45 SUPREMEIND 1,958.45 1,855.8 HDFCLIFE 573.65 551.7 VAIBHAVGBL 419.85 418.05 HEIDELBERG 203.95 201 VSTIND 3,023.4 2,987 HUDCO 36.9 36.4 WOCKPHARMA 386.25 372.05 ICICIGI 1,295.5 1,274.15 ZYDUSWELL 1,482.25 1,431 INDIGOPNTS 1,881.8 1,867.55 L&TFH 72.1 68.8 IOLCP 386.75 374 LUPIN 763.8 747.65 JMFINANCIL 68.7 66.5 MANAPPURAM 127.6 122

