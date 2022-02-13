Trade setup for Feb 14: More downside likely in Nifty50? Check out key market cues before Monday’s session

Indian equity benchmarks ended a three-day winning run on Friday amid weakness across global markets, after an alarming US inflation reading triggered fears of aggressive rate hikes.

Both indices declined nearly one percent lower last week , following gains of more than two percent in the Budget week.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The Nifty50 has formed a long bear candle on the daily chart, which is a bearish pattern, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He believes one may expect more weakness in the short term.

On the weekly chart, the index formed a reasonable negative candle with upper and lower shadows, suggesting the bulls' inability to sustain the highs, which could open more weakness in the near term, he said.

Sideways to negative trend

The 50-scrip index has made a red-body candle on the daily timeframe, once again slipping below its 50-day exponential moving average, said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

"The trend appears to be sideways to negative for the near term. On the lower end, support is visible at 17,250-17,265... The Nifty needs to move beyond 17,640 to change the current bearish trend," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market before the February 14 session:

Global markets

Wall Street indices tumbled on Friday on rising worries over escalating Ukraine-Russia tensions and the prospect of a tightened interest rate hike timeline from the Fed in response to decades-high inflation. The S&P 500 fell 1.9 percent, the Dow Jones 1.4 percent and the tech stocks-heavy Nasdaq Composite 2.8 percent.

Earlier that day, losses in tech stocks pulled European markets lower. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index dropped 0.6 percent.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti is of the view the Nifty50 is poised for more downside towards 17,000 levels this week, with immediate resistance placed around 17,460. Overall chart patterns suggest chances of a minor upside bounce from the lows and the probability of a deep cut in the market in the near term, he said.

The index is making a lower-highs-and-higher-lows structure, and appears to be consolidating within a symmetrical pattern, according to Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com.

"On a broader timeframe, this is seen as a time-wise correction where we could see buying interest on declines and selling pressure at higher levels... The support end of the triangle pattern would be seen around 17,130-17,150 resistance at 17,570-17,600," he said.

Jain believes it is the time to be stock-specific as the market continues directionless moves until a clear breakout from the current consolidation. This week, he expects the Nifty to stay rangebound, with only a breakout on either side leading to the next directional move.

Key levels to watch out for

Hem Securities' Head-PMS, Mohit Nigam, pointed out the following levels:

Index Immediate resistance Immediate support Nifty50 17,450 17,250 Nifty Bank 38,800 38,200

FII/DII activity

In contrast to the trend lately, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net purchased Indian equities worth Rs 108.5 crore on Friday but net sales by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) stood at Rs 696.9 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

FIIs have been withdrawing funds from Indian shares and DIIs buying for the past few weeks.

Call/put open interest

Exchange data shows the maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 18,000, with nearly 91,200 contracts, and the next highest at 17,500, with around 73,500 contracts. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is placed at 16,500, with 63,700 contracts, and the next highest at 17,000, with 63,000 contracts.

This suggests immediate resistance at 17,500 followed by the 18,000 hurdle, and immediate meaningful support at 17,000.

Long build-up

Here are three stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price, suggesting a build-up of long positions:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) CUMMINSIND 19,47,600 931.95 0.63% 8.69% LAURUSLABS 50,29,200 551.2 1.56% 1.07% IGL 1,85,44,625 391.65 0.28% 0.60%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) PFC 4,44,35,400 121.8 -0.20% -22.13% COROMANDEL 12,70,625 784.4 -2.57% -13.28% FEDERALBNK 8,21,60,000 102.85 -1.58% -7.53% INDUSTOWER 97,83,200 252.45 -0.49% -7.30% PVR 25,77,938 1,631.95 -2.29% -6.80%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) PETRONET 1,88,16,000 223.15 1.48% -9.44% BHARATFORG 58,14,000 731.85 0.22% -5.04% AUROPHARMA 1,37,72,250 698.15 2.14% -4.88% INDUSINDBK 2,53,32,300 979.15 0.63% -4.71% NTPC 5,05,98,900 136.7 0.04% -4.30%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) POWERGRID 2,68,72,987 202.45 -2.48% 17.96% TATACHEM 61,54,000 913.5 -5.03% 15.03% CROMPTON 27,58,800 383.35 -3.77% 13.84% MOTHERSUMI 1,54,59,500 172.25 -4.68% 13.00% MANAPPURAM 1,80,84,000 151.85 -4.56% 10.45%

(Increase in open interest and decrease in price)

52-week highs

Four stocks in the BSE 500 basket hit 52-week highs: Hindalco, Mahindra Lifespace, GNFC and Rhi Magnesita.

52-week lows

MRF, GIC, Bajaj Consumer Care, Akzo Nobel, Solara Active Pharma, Zydus Wellness, Sequent Scientific and Jubilant Pharmova were among the 12 stocks that hit 52-week lows.

Volatility gauge