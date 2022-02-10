Trade setup for Feb 11: Can bulls take Nifty higher after dovish RBI policy? Check out key market cues before Friday’s session

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The Nifty50 has formed a small positive candle on the daily chart with upper and lower shadows, in a sign that selling pressure could emerge from the higher levels, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

"The current up-move is expected to halt below 17,800, before another round of downward correction," he warned.

A speed bump up ahead

The 50-scrip index found resistance at its 20-day simple moving average, at 17,610, Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities, told CNBC-TV18.com.

"We are expecting the Nifty to correct towards 17,500-17,400 levels before moving towards 17,700/17,800. It should not close below 17,400 to sustain the momentum. One should buy only on reversal formations," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market before the February 11 session:

Global markets

Investors awaited US inflation numbers, due later in the day, for clues on the pace of rate hikes by the Fed going forward. European shares began the day on a positive note. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.5 percent at the last count.

S&P 500 futures were down 0.2 percent, suggesting a sluggish start ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti, however, believes the underlying short-term trend of the Nifty remains positive, with immediate support at 17,450.

"The overall chart pattern suggests a small upside in the short term, but a higher possibility of the index retreating from near 17,700-17,750 levels in the next couple of sessions," he said.

Independent analyst Manish Shah is of the view that a continued rally towards 17,800-17,850 should help the index go all the way to 18,000-18,100 levels, as suggested by chart patterns.

"A move above 17,650 will lead to a rally towards 17,800-17,850. As long as the index holds support at 17,450, the current upmove will be intact," he said.

Key levels to watch out for

Hem Securities' Head-PMS, Mohit Nigam, pointed out the following levels:

Index Immediate resistance Immediate support Nifty50 17,750 17,500 Nifty Bank 39,400 38,600

FII/DII activity

Provisional exchange data shows foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net-sold Indian equities worth Rs 1,732.6 crore on Thursday. However, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) saved the day, making net purchases of Rs 2,727.2 crore.

Call/put open interest

Exchange data shows the accumulation of maximum call open interest at the strikes of 17,800 and 17,700, with 1.2 lakh contracts each. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is placed at 17,600, with 1.2 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 17,500, with nearly 93,000 contracts.

This suggests major resistance at 17,700-17,800, and support at 17,500 after 17,600.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price, suggesting a build-up of long positions:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) HINDCOPPER 1,62,32,500 143.5 2.46% 19.28% GNFC 25,97,400 568.6 3.69% 17.52% WHIRLPOOL 5,77,000 1,795 0.68% 16.59% M&M 1,21,78,600 856 1.52% 15.79% MFSL 17,14,700 883 0.35% 12.59%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) BANKBARODA 13,97,44,800 115 -0.09% -2.74% BIOCON 1,30,80,100 403.75 -1.10% -2.30% PNB 28,63,36,000 40.75 -2.40% -2.26% INDIACEM 1,19,59,600 222.3 -1.09% -2.18% CANBK 4,52,30,400 259.2 -0.59% -1.40%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) SYNGENE 10,12,350 599.3 1.85% -8.65% AARTIIND 29,21,450 1,021.90 1.23% -5.64% BOSCHLTD 1,37,800 16,679.10 2.38% -4.68% TATAMOTORS 7,36,58,250 509 1.26% -4.27% BHEL 12,42,15,000 57.15 2.42% -2.78%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) ABB 2,04,250 2,229.90 -0.95% 30.84% BHARATFORG 53,94,750 728.45 -2.85% 27.68% PAGEIND 77,010 40,777.70 -3.59% 20.02% GSPL 13,15,800 298.5 -1.81% 12.92% CROMPTON 27,73,100 397.65 -2.29% 12.61%

(Increase in open interest and decrease in price)

52-week highs

Seven stocks in the BSE 500 basket hit 52-week highs, including Maruti Suzuki, Hindalco, Nalco, GNFC and Cholamandalam Investment.

52-week lows

HDFC Life, Bajaj Consumer, Solara Active , Kansai Nerolac and Zydus Wellness were among the eight stocks that hit 52-week lows.

Volatility gauge