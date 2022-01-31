Trade setup for Feb 1: What's in store for Nifty50 on Budget day? Check out key market cues before Tuesday's session

Indian equity benchmarks finished Monday's session 1.4 percent higher led by broad-based gains, rising a day ahead of the unveiling of the Union Budget for the first time in three years. All eyes are now on the February 1 Budget for the financial year beginning April 2022.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The Nifty50 has formed a small positive candle on the daily chart with a minor upper shadow, and one may expect further upside in the short term, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

"After sustaining above important uptrend line support around 16,800-16,900 on the daily and weekly charts, the upside movement is along expected lines... One may expect the index to retest lower support if it fails to sustain momentum in the short term," he said.

Shetti expects swing movements of 1-2 percnet on either side on the Budget day.

Time to buy on dips

The bounce ahead of the Union Budget was expected with firm global cues and the Economic Survey that pegged strong GDP growth for FY23 supporting the upward bias, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.

He views 17,425 as an important breakout level for the bulls, which, if sustained, can lead to a quick uptrend rally up to 17,475-17,550 levels. On the flipside, he said, a slide below 17,250 could trigger weakness up to 17,100-17,050 levels.

Here are key things to know about the market before the February 1 session:

Global markets

European shares staged a comeback on Monday as traders ignored concerns about interest rate rises and the crisis in Ukraine. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.4 percent at the last count.

However, global equities are still headed for their worst January since 2016.

S&P 500 futures were down half a percent, suggesting a weak opening ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti believes the short-term uptrend appears to have strengthened, but high volatility cannot be ruled out. "A sustainable upmove on Tuesday could open more upside towards 17,700-17,800 levels in the near term, with immediate support at 17,260," he said.

Independent technical analyst Manish Shah is of the view that normal support and resistance marks may not work on "the much-hyped Budget day".

"The Nifty is struggling to show a conviction close above 17,350, which could be the level to watch out for. A break above it will mean a rally to 17,600-17,650. On the lower side, support is at 17,250, a break below which will mean a drop to 17,050-17,100," said Shah, who expects "extreme volatility" in the coming days.

Key levels to watch out for

Nifty50: Immediate support for the index is expected at 17,200 and resistance at 17,600, according to Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS at Hem Securities .

Nifty Bank: For the banking index, he sees support at 37,750 and resistance at 38,250.

FII/DII activity

Provisional exchange data shows foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold Indian equities worth Rs 3,624.5 crore on Monday. However, domestic institutional investors saved the day, making net purchases of Rs 3,648.7 crore.

Call/put open interest

Exchange data shows that the maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 18,500, with around one lakh contracts, and the next highest at 18,000, with more than 98,000 contracts. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is placed at 16,500, with around 51,300 contracts, and the next highest at 17,300, with nearly 50,000 contracts.

This suggests immediate resistance at 18,000 followed by a major hurdle at 18,500, and immediate support at 17,300 followed by a cushion only at 16,500.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price, suggesting a build-up of long positions:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) INTELLECT 95,250 770.05 1.60% 66.93% ABB 64,250 2,317.80 1.59% 52.14% METROPOLIS 4,35,600 2,524 0.39% 19.65% LTI 8,69,100 6,310 6.64% 18.47% IOC 3,43,85,000 121.8 0.21% 15.75%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) GLENMARK 73,74,950 488.45 -0.19% -0.70%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) HONAUT 8,610 42,372 0.74% -9.76% ONGC 4,14,56,800 171 1.33% -5.42% OBEROIRLTY 27,54,500 918 2.22% -3.28% BAJAJFINSV 7,59,750 15,760 3.42% -2.97% TVSMOTOR 83,88,800 602.6 0.83% -2.75%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) DALBHARAT 4,34,250 1,772.80 -0.50% 26.83% EXIDEIND 2,10,16,800 171.95 -1.15% 11.41% INDUSINDBK 3,01,83,300 874 -3.63% 11.34% VEDL 6,91,54,800 322.85 -1.82% 9.09% BATAINDIA 10,89,550 2,068.25 -0.66% 9.04%

(Increase in open interest and decrease in price)

52-week highs

Six stocks in the BSE 500 pack hit 52-week highs: ONGC, Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda, IDFC, Bharat Dynamics and MMTC.

52-week lows

HDFC Life, MAS Financial Services, Solara Active Pharma and Jubilant Pharmova hit 52-week lows.

Volatility gauge

NSE's India VIX index — which gauges the expectation of volatility in the near term — ended 6.1 percent higher at the 22 mark on Monday, its biggest jump in a week.