Trade setup for Dec 8: Will Nifty50 extend bounce ahead of RBI policy? What charts suggest ahead of Wednesday's session

Indian equity benchmarks made a comeback on Tuesday following two days of deep losses. The recovery was broad-based with financial, IT, oil & gas and metal stocks being the maximum contributors to the gains in both Sensex and Nifty50. The Bank Nifty jumped 2.5 percent.

All eyes will be on the outcome of the RBI policy review on Wednesday.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The 50-scrip index has formed a reasonable bull candle on the daily chart, besides Monday's long bear candle, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

"This candle pattern indicates the formation of an inside day type pattern, which could have a positive impact in the next session," he said.

Bank Nifty in the spotlight

Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst, Technical and Derivatives at Angel One, stuck with his view that Bank Nifty could become the deciding factor for the market going ahead.

"Since the RBI is going to announce its monetary policy, further action in the market will be dictated by this heavyweight influential basket... We expect the Nifty to remain in a range of 400-500 points before it breaks out in either direction. On the higher side, 17,300 followed by 17,500 are to be viewed as immediate hurdles; where 17,000 has become sacrosanct support now," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market before Wednesday's session:

Global markets

S&P 500 futures were up 1.3 percent at the last count, suggesting a positive opening ahead on Wall Street. European stocks hit a more than one-week high on the back of a strong rebound in technology shares as worries about the Omicron coronavirus variant ebbed. The Stoxx 600 index was last up two percent.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti believes the bounce on the Nifty50 could be short-lived. "One may expect selling pressure to emerge from crucial overhead resistance at 17,550-17,600 levels in the near term," he said.

Sideways action can continue before the index prepares for a larger upmove, according to Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas. "Structurally, the swings in both the directions over the last few sessions are part of a base formation process. In terms of the price pattern, the index has the potential to form a base triangle... On the higher side, 17,500 will continue to act as a key barrier whereas 17,000-16,900 will be the lower end of a potential base triangle," he said.

Key levels to watch out for

Nifty50: For the next couple of sessions, immediate support for the index is expected at 17,000, and immediate resistance at 17,300-17,400 levels, according to Ruchit Jain, Trading Strategist at 5paisa.com.

Bank Nifty: The banking index has formed a higher low from its 200-day moving average, and momentum could lead it towards its 20-exponential moving average, which is around 37,150, said Jain, who expects immediate support at 36,350 and 36,200.

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net offloaded Indian equities worth Rs 3,361.3 crore on Monday. However, domestic institutional investors made net purchases of Rs 1,701.6 crore , according to provisional exchange data.

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is at the strike price of 18,000 with 1.7 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 17,500 with 1.3 lakh contracts, according to exchange data. The maximum put open interest is at the strike price of 17,000 with 1.1 lakh contracts. This suggests immediate resistance at 17,500 followed by the major hurdle of 18,000, and support at 17,000.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price, suggesting a build-up of long positions:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) WHIRLPOOL 3,73,000 2,031.80 2.19% 29.02% TORNTPOWER 28,86,000 584.3 5.18% 20.89% TORNTPHARM 7,45,250 3,081.25 4.68% 19.86% VEDL 4,83,16,600 342.45 1.86% 18.32% DALBHARAT 4,83,500 1,867.75 4.15% 16.96%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) ACC 7,000 2,266.75 -0.63% -3.45%

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) JKCEMENT 1,73,950 3,372.15 3.26% -3.32% BERGEPAINT 45,50,700 741.4 2.01% -3.07% RBLBANK 2,92,14,600 194.5 2.13% -2.90% POWERGRID 1,66,22,961 204.5 1.64% -2.82% IDFCFIRSTB 15,91,82,000 48.05 2.89% -2.69%

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) PERSISTENT 2,18,700 4,199.95 -1.02% 17.56% IDEA 71,66,60,000 14.4 -3.68% 8.96% BRITANNIA 13,74,600 3,498 -0.42% 5.53% IPCALAB 25,18,425 2,016.10 -0.43% 4.60% METROPOLIS 6,11,400 3,127.60 -4.08% 3.27%

(Increase in open interest and decrease in price)

52-week highs

BEML, Glaxo, IFCI, Jamna Auto, Tanla, Torrent Power and LA Opala RG were the seven stocks in the BSE 500 universe that hit 52-week highs.

52-week lows

On the other hand, Lupin, MGL, Whirlpool, Strides Pharma, Indostar Capital, Johnson Controls-Hitachi AC and Gulf Oil Lubricants were the seven stocks in the broadest index on the bourse that hit 52-week lows.

Volatility index