Trade setup for Dec 7: Will Nifty fall more? What do charts suggest, key market cues ahead of Tuesday's session

Indian equity benchmarks plummeted 1.7 percent each to more than three-month lows on Monday amid broad-based losses. IT, financial and oil & gas shares were the biggest drags for the Nifty50.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The 50-scrip index has formed a long bear candle on the daily chart, suggesting a sharp downward reversal following last week's decent bounce, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

"The negative setup is intact on the daily and weekly charts and the recent swing high of 17,489 could now be considered a new lower top of the sequence. One may expect the Nifty to slide down further to form a new lower bottom below 16,782," he said.

Nifty headed towards 16,800?

Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives at Angel One, believes the Nifty50 is not far from its last week’s low of around 16,800, which may be tested soon. "It would be interesting to see how the market behaves going forward, whether bears have more strength to break this support or bulls have strength strength to defend it," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market before Tuesday's session:

Global markets

S&P 500 futures were up 0.3 percent ahead of the opening on Wall Street.

European stocks moved higher on Monday in a tentative rebound from last week, when the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant and expectations of tighter US monetary policy rocked global markets. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.7 percent percent at the last count.

What to expect on Dalal Street

If the level of 16,800 is compromised on the Nifty50 on Tuesday, one should be prepared for an extended fall towards 16,600-16,400 levels in the coming sessions, said Angel One's Chavan.

HDFC Securities' Shetti believes the short-trend of the Nifty remains negative. The Nifty could fall further to 16,700 in the next few sessions, with any upside expected to find strong resistance at 17,080, he said.

Key levels to watch out for

Nifty50: A critical support for the index where one can expect a bounceback is at 16,800-16,700, below which, the next important support is at 16,400, according to Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart. He sees immediate intraday resistance at 17,000, followed by the next hurdle at the 100-day moving average of 17,181.

Bank Nifty: For the banking index, immediate intraday resistance is expected at 36,000, followed by the next resistance at 36,500-37,000 levels, he said. The Bank Nifty has managed to close above its 200-day moving average of 35,700, which, if compromised, can be followed by more weakness towards 35,000, according to Meena .

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net offloaded Indian equities worth Rs 3,361.3 crore on Monday. However, domestic institutional investors made net purchases of Rs 1,701.6 crore , according to provisional exchange data.

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is at the strike price of 17,500 with 1.6 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 17,300 with 1.1 lakh contracts, according to exchange data. The maximum put open interest is at the strike price of 16,000 with almost 69,650 contracts. This suggests immediate resistance at 17,300 followed by a key hurdle at 17,500, and support at 16,000.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price, suggesting a build-up of long positions:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) METROPOLIS 5,62,800 3,251.15 0.95% 10.77% BHEL 10,34,04,000 61 0.41% 3.30% BEL 1,98,17,000 208.15 0.29% 1.84% ZEEL 8,20,29,000 357.8 1.73% 1.46% RECLTD 4,40,76,000 133.35 0.11% 1.29%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) BSOFT 43,34,200 471 -2.94% -3.63% TORNTPOWER 30,36,000 554.6 -2.37% -2.72% INDHOTEL 1,25,16,464 187.6 -2.42% -2.28% NMDC 8,50,29,700 143.85 -1.78% -2.20% PIDILITIND 31,52,000 2,206.15 -0.58% -2.04%

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) IDEA 83,06,90,000 14.75 2.08% -1.94% HINDPETRO 1,24,28,100 300 0.23% -1.04% CROMPTON 23,10,000 431.5 0.44% -0.52% CUMMINSIND 13,24,200 928.95 0.51% -0.27%

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) ATUL 38,175 8,794.90 -0.94% 17.09% JKCEMENT 1,54,175 3,267.95 -1.22% 13.62% DALBHARAT 4,52,500 1,783.05 -4.80% 12.38% COROMANDEL 14,50,625 744 -1% 9.52% IGL 98,43,625 494.15 -2.44% 7.78%

(Increase in open interest and decrease in price)

52-week highs

Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Vodafone Idea, Bajaj Holdings, BEML and Gujarat Fluorochemicals were among the eight stocks in the BSE 500 universe that hit 52-week highs.

52-week lows

Six stocks in the broadest index on the bourse hit the trough: Lupin, MRF, MGL, City Union Bank, JM Financial and Strides Pharma Science.

Volatility index