Trade setup for Dec 31: Is Nifty50 gearing up for higher levels? Check out market cues before last session of 2021

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. The Nifty50 has formed a small candle on the daily chart with minor upper and lower shadows, hinting at a doji type pattern

"Normally, such doji at the highs or lows could be considered an impending warning signal for a trend reversal. However, the predictive value of this pattern could be less in this case," he said.

Bulls eye 17,275

For the bulls, 17,275 is an important breakout level to watch in the 50-scrip index, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.

"If the Nifty50 manages to surpass that, we can expect a quick uptrend towards 17,325-17,375 levels. On the flipside, a move below 17,150 could trigger further weakness up to the 17,100-17,065 zone," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market before the last trading session of 2021:

Global markets

European shares edged higher on Thursday on hopes fresh restrictions may not be needed to curb the spread of the pandemic going into the New Year. A surge in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant kept investors on the back foot. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.1 percent at the last count.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.1 percent, suggesting a positive opening ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti believes the Nifty50 may remain choppy in the short term. " The lack of selling participation at crucial overhead resistance could give a chance for the bulls to make a sharp comeback from the lows in the near term. Hence, the said consolidation movement could continue for the short term, with immediate support at 17,120," he said.

The Nifty50 is above the 20-day moving average with momentum indicator MACD giving a 'buy' signal, according to Manish Shah, an independent technical analyst. "The index needs to break past resistance in the 17,350-17,400 zone to continue its rally, and reach levels of 17,650-17,700," he said.

Key levels to watch out for

Nifty50: Immediate support for the index remains at 17,000 and immediate support at 17,400, according to Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS at Hem Securities. One can witness a 200-300-point rally in the Nifty50 from in the near term, he said.

Bank Nifty: For the banking index, Nigam sees immediate support at 34,500 and immediate resistance at 35,500 .

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold Indian equities worth Rs 975.2 crore on Wednesday, though domestic institutional investors made net purchases of Rs 1,006.9 crore , according to provisional exchange data.

However, Indian equities are on track for a third straight month of FII outflows

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 17,500, with 1.4 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 17,300, with 1.1 lakh contracts, according to exchange data. There is a high degree of put open interest at 17,000, with 1.2 lakh contracts, and 16,700, with 1.1 lakh contracts, the data showed.

This suggests immediate resistance at 17,300 mark followed by a major hurdle at 17,500, and significant support only at Mount 17,000.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price, suggesting a build-up of long positions:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) CIPLA 31,42,750 951.75 1.49% 51.62% HDFC 28,39,200 2,579.10 0.44% 48.85% TECHM 35,53,800 1,805.05 0.85% 47.61% BERGEPAINT 9,71,300 760.05 0.93% 45.87% SBILIFE 23,75,250 1,196 0.93% 44.90%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) TVSMOTOR 15,96,000 614.85 -1.35% -58.77% STAR 13,34,475 444.5 -1.28% -49.57% GRANULES 41,46,250 338 -1.02% -44.64% INDIAMART 54,150 6,297.30 -0.87% -44.60% NATIONALUM 1,88,19,000 97.6 -1.11% -39.52%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) BOSCHLTD 33,900 16,900 1.13% -77.88% ATUL 9,450 8,975.10 0.80% -76.19% TORNTPOWER 8,76,000 545 0.75% -62.16% ASTRAL 99,000 2,286.95 0.22% -46.67% POWERGRID 57,43,641 204.45 0.05% -41.88%

(Decrease in open interest and increase in price)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) SHREECEM 43,700 26,358 -0.87% 61.90% INDIGO 7,11,000 1,971.35 -1.73% 59.92% ULTRACEMCO 3,37,000 7,397.05 -0.31% 55.79% BHARATFORG 23,47,500 694 -1.03% 46.45% MUTHOOTFIN 6,87,000 1,478 -1.24% 46.29%

(Increase in open interest and decrease in price)

52-week highs

In the BSE 500 pack, Tech Mahindra, Persistent, KPIT, Birlasoft, Escorts, Suzlon, KIMS, Metropolis, Radico Khaitan and Anupa Rasayan were among the 15 stocks that hit 52-week highs.

52-week lows

Two stocks in the broadest index on the bourse hit 52-week lows: MAS Financial Services and RBL Bank.

Volatility gauge