Trade Setup: Can Nifty50 sustain momentum to test 16,500 soon? Check key market cues before Thursday’s session

It was a second day of record closing highs on Dalal Street, as Sensex and Nifty50 were boosted by sharp gains in banking stocks amid positive global cues. Nifty Bank spiked 2 percent, taking gains in three sessions to more than 4 percent.

So, what do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

Nifty50 has formed a bullish candle on the daily scale and is making higher highs-higher lows for the past five sessions, said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

If the index manages to sustain the current momentum, we can witness an upmove towards 16,400-16,500. On the downside, the 16,000 level could act as key support, he added.

"The index's short-term trend continues to be up and a sharp upside breakout has been confirmed. Having risen sharply in two sessions, a weak market breadth is likely to pull the market into profit booking from the highs in the coming 1-2 sessions," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

Bull exhaustion

"A parallel consolidation ensued through the day, once pushing the index into the 16,200-16,250 region. This indicates bull exhaustion... Nevertheless, patterns are yet to show weakness, and the 16,350 objective continues to be in play. Mean reversion studies suggest that we might see Nifty consolidate near 16,200 before making a run beyond 16,480," said Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

Here are key things to know about the market before Thursday's session:

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is at the strike price of 16,300, and then 16,400. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest can be seen at 16,000, and then at 15,900, according to data from NSE. This indicates that immediate resistance can be expected at the 16,300 mark, followed by 16,400, and support comes in at the 15,900-16,000 levels.

Key levels to watch out for

Nifty50: "On Thursday, Nifty50 is seen trading in the 16,200-16,300 range and would try to bridge the price gap left between 16,176 and 16,146 after the break of 16,200. On the other hand, if it crosses 16,300, the chances of it hitting the 16,370-16,400 levels would be brighter," said Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President - Equity Technical Research, Kotak Securities. He suggests trading by level.

Nifty Bank: Having regained the 36,000 mark, Bank Nifty will find immediate support at 35,960 going forward, said Rahul Sharma, Co-Founder, Equity99. On the upside, levels of 36,250-36,400-36,560 will act as resistance.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price, suggesting a build-up of long positions:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) ICICIPRULI 5,932,500 670.1 2.70% 13.53% AUBANK 2,056,000 1,250.85 4.54% 12.89% GRANULES 9,530,950 390.6 1.84% 11.63% GUJGASLTD 1,470,000 771.4 1.02% 11.14% HDFC 12,617,700 2,674.15 4.54% 11.00%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) TRENT 1,272,375 933 -1.02% -2.51% GODREJPROP 2,425,800 1,636 -0.75% -2.49% BRITANNIA 1,797,400 3,579.80 -0.27% -1.60% BATAINDIA 2,197,250 1,658.10 -1.86% -1.38% ALKEM 564,200 3,414.15 -3.00% -1.28%

(Decrease in open interest and price)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) TORNTPOWER 3,036,000 472.35 1.50% -3.90% HDFCBANK 28,664,350 1,469.10 1.96% -1.63% JSWSTEEL 43,780,500 747.2 0.81% -0.68% LUPIN 6,040,950 1,153.20 0.69% -0.65% CUB 9,061,300 154.5 1.48% -0.51%

(Increase in open interest and a decrease in price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) COFORGE 521,800 4,738 -4.56% 187.43% BOSCHLTD 141,350 15,149.95 -1.03% 31.09% INDUSTOWER 15,016,400 207.55 -6.91% 28.66% PETRONET 23,586,000 215.9 -2.37% 18.99% RBLBANK 33,544,300 180.9 -3.60% 15.45%

(Decrease in open interest and an increase in price)

Volatility gauge

India VIX index -- a measure of volatility in the market -- eased 3.9 percent to end at 13.21, a day after logging its biggest jump in a fortnight. "Stability in volatility indicates that bulls are holding the market to cheer fresh momentum," said Khemka.

Global markets

S&P 500 futures were edged 0.20 percent lower, indicating a muted start on Wall Street later in the day. European equities scaled fresh highs amid upbeat quarterly earnings and a strong rebound in merger activity, overlooking the spread of the Delta variant of Covid. The pan-European STOXX 600 index extended its record-setting run to the third day. Earlier, Asian equities jumped to one-week highs.

FII/DII flow

Foreign institutional investors bought Indian equities worth a net Rs 2,116.6 crore on Tuesday -- the first net purchase since July 13, exchange data showed. Domestic institutional investors, however, pulled out Rs 298.54 crore.

Earnings to watch

Adani Power, Aditya Birla Capital, Aurobindo Labs, Cipla, GAIL, Indiabulls Housing Finance and REC are scheduled to report their earnings for the quarter ended June on Thursday. Tata Chemicals, NCC, Amtek Auto, Arvind, Escorts, Brigade, Gujarat Gas and Ipca Labs are also among the companies due to post their quarterly numbers on the same day.