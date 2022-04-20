Trade setup for Apr 21: Nifty50 back above 17,000 but can it extend the pullback?

Indian equity benchmarks made a comeback on Wednesday following a losing streak that stretched to five back-to-back sessions. Strength in IT stocks and heavyweights such as Reliance Industries and the HDFC twins aided the rebound in headline indices.

The Nifty50 reclaimed the 17,000 mark -- a level it had lost the previous day after one month -- and crossed its 50-day moving average.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The Nifty50 has formed a reasonable positive candle on the daily chart with minor upper and lower shadows, hinting at an inside bar-type pattern, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

This raises hopes for a pullback rally in the market, he said.

Period (No. of days) Simple moving average 5 17,255 10 17,513.9 20 17,465.5 50 17,132.5 100 17,285.6 200 17,177.4

Bulls back in action

Despite the bounceback, the 50-scrip index is still below its 200-day moving average in a broadly negative sign, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities. However, a continuation of the pullback is not ruled out if it succeeds to trade above 17,050.

He sees 17,050 to act as a trend-deciding level for traders, above which, the rally could continue up to 17,250-17,350 levels. But the uptrend will be vulnerable below 17,050, with chances of hitting 16,950-16,900, he said.

Here are key things to know about the market before the April 21 session:

Global markets

European shares began the day in the green, despite mixed moves in Asia, boosted by positive earnings reports though concerns over the Russia-Ukraine war, slowing growth and rising yields limited the upside. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up one percent in early hours.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.4 percent, suggesting a higher start for Wall Street indices.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti is of the view that a decisive move above 17,300 is likely to confirm a reversal pattern after the higher bottom of 16,825. "That could possibly take the Nifty towards further upside. Immediate support is placed at 17,000," he said.

The 50-scrip index needs to take out its 200-day moving average to bring the bulls back in action, said Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research) at Mehta Equities. He advises caution till the Nifty closes above 17,621.

Levels to watch out for

Choice Broking Analyst Palak Kothari pointed out the following levels:

Index Support Resistance Nifty50 16,800 17,240 Nifty Bank 36,000 37,000

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FII) net sold Indian shares worth Rs 3,009.3 crore on Wednesday -- a ninth straight day of outflow for the Street -- though domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made net purchases of Rs 2,645.8 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strikes of 17,500 and 17,600, with around 1.5 lakh contracts each, and the maximum put open interest is at 17,000 and 16,000, with one lakh contracts each, according to provisional exchange data.

This suggests immediate resistance at 17,500 and a cushion at the 17,000 mark.

Long build-up

Here are three stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) IDEA 14,58,10,000 10.05 0.50% 11.21% IDFCFIRSTB 2,55,85,500 40.25 0.25% 16.24% AMBUJACEM 26,59,500 377.7 6.23% 161.50%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) ITC 10,34,65,600 260.65 -0.52% -5.35% GMRINFRA 13,61,16,000 102.1 -1.97% -2.77% NATIONALUM 10,23,75,000 36.95 -0.27% -2.47% ZEEL 7,79,19,500 119.3 -0.13% -2.68% RBLBANK 7,94,28,000 266 -0.60% -2.15%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) TATAMOTORS 7,39,06,200 442.5 3.97% -6.94% TATAPOWER 8,59,20,750 250 1.56% -3.82% BHARTIARTL 4,61,34,850 739.45 2.04% -4.04% BHEL 9,38,91,000 54.05 0.84% -1.83% FSL 1,11,64,400 128.1 2.56% -11.46%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) SAIL 1,79,55,000 760.65 -1.91% 35.87% ICICIBANK 1,06,98,875 260.5 -0.80% 36.72% ITC 1,44,19,200 113.45 -0.46% 20.32% BANKBARODA 1,09,27,800 119.6 -0.26% 22.57%

52-week highs

A total of six stocks on the BSE 500 -- the bourse's broadest index -- hit 52-week peaks: Coal India, MRPL, Swan Energy, Mangalore Refinery, Varun Beverages and Capri Global Capital.

52-week lows

No BSE 500 stock hit a 52-week low.

Fear gauge