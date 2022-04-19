Trade setup for Apr 20: Nifty sinks below 17,000 after a month. Can the bulls bounce back soon?

Indian equity benchmarks bled in the last hour of a choppy session on Tuesday, with the Nifty50 closing below the 17,000 mark for the first time since March 16. Fag-end selling in financial, IT, FMCG and auto stocks pulled the indices sharply lower, though buying in oil & gas shares limited the downside.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The Nifty50 has formed a long negative candle on the daily chart, and the display of violent declines in the last two sessions indicates a steep downtrend is on the way, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

The overall chart pattern of the index suggests a decisive downtrend , he said.

It's bulls vs bears for now

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities, pointed out, that the 50-scrip index closed below its 200-day simple moving average after a long time.

Period (No. of days) Simple moving average 5 17,362.6 10 17,605.6 20 17,464.5 50 17,140.9 100 17,288.4 200 17,170.4

"We are of the view that the short-term formation is weak but oversold," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market before the April 20 session:

Global markets

European shares fell in early hours on Tuesday, and were headed for their worst session in almost two weeks. Concerns about the Russia-Ukraine war, aggressive tightening of pandemic-era policy by the Fed and upcoming earnings kept investors cautious. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was last down 1.2 percent.

S&P 500 futures were down 0.1 percent, suggesting a sluggish start ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street

Chouhan of Kotak Securities is of the view that a fresh pullback rally is possible only after 17,050. "For traders, 17,050 would be the immediate hurdle, below which, a correction wave will persist till 16,800-16,700 levels," he said.

He suggests traders to remain cautious and be selective.

Levels to watch out for

HDFC Securities' Shetti believes a move below the support level of 16,800 could open the door down to 16,200-16,000 levels in the near term.

"Any pullback rally could find resistance around 17,100," he said.

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, pointed out the following levels:

Index Support Resistance Nifty50 16,600 17,300 Nifty Bank 35,500, 35,000 37,200

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FII) net sold Indian shares worth Rs 5,871.7 crore on Tuesday though domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made net purchases of Rs 3,980.8 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 17,500 with 1.3 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 18,000, with 1.2 lakh contracts, according to exchange data. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at 16,500, with more than 88,000 contracts, and the next highest at 16,700, with almost 62,000.

This suggests immediate resistance at 17,500 and meaningful support only at 16,700.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) ONGC 5,73,34,200 176.8 0.26% 17.22% COALINDIA 3,74,89,200 196.4 3.37% 12.46% HINDPETRO 1,38,64,500 290.15 2.26% 11.57% GAIL 2,74,50,000 168.35 0.15% 9.53% GSPL 24,42,900 275.7 0.25% 6.47%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) GNFC 31,04,400 847.85 -4.77% -7.20% ALKEM 2,03,200 3,376.95 -2.71% -7.19% TATAPOWER 9,90,42,750 243.75 -5.65% -5.94% HAL 26,03,475 1,669.85 -4.08% -3.41% TITAN 57,61,125 2,452 -2.01% -3.37%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) POLYCAB 6,73,800 2,595.65 0.49% -1.56%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) JUBLFOOD 21,44,625 542.25 -5.07% 413.99% HDFCBANK 5,60,14,750 1,338.40 -4.60% 21.35% HDFC 2,26,33,800 2,132.90 -6.16% 20.26% ICICIPRULI 59,25,750 510.35 -5.86% 15.68% APLLTD 16,92,600 747 -3.81% 11.17%

52-week highs

A total of 23 stocks on the BSE 500 -- the broadest index on the bourse -- hit 52-week highs:

ADANIGREEN FINEORG MINDACORP AUBANK GAIL MRPL BDL GHCL NLCINDIA BEL HAL NTPC CGCL IIFL PAGEIND CHAMBLFERT IIFLWAM RCF CHOLAFIN JSWSTEEL VBL DEEPAKFERT MHRIL

52-week lows

No BSE 500 stock hit a 52-week low.

Fear gauge