Trade setup for Apr 20: Nifty sinks below 17,000 after a month. Can the bulls bounce back soon?

Indian equity benchmarks bled in the last hour of a choppy session on Tuesday, with the Nifty50 closing below the 17,000 mark for the first time since March 16. Fag-end selling in financial, IT, FMCG and auto stocks pulled the indices sharply lower, though buying in oil & gas shares limited the downside.
A strong quarterly show by Mindtree failed to excite the Street. The Nifty IT fell three percent, taking its losses to 12.8 percent in eight days. (Key factors to track this week)
What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?
The Nifty50 has formed a long negative candle on the daily chart, and the display of violent declines in the last two sessions indicates a steep downtrend is on the way, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.
The overall chart pattern of the index suggests a decisive downtrend, he said.
It's bulls vs bears for now
Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities, pointed out, that the 50-scrip index closed below its 200-day simple moving average after a long time.
Period (No. of days)
|Simple moving average
|5
|17,362.6
|10
|17,605.6
|20
|17,464.5
|50
|17,140.9
|100
|17,288.4
|200
|17,170.4
"We are of the view that the short-term formation is weak but oversold," he said.
Here are key things to know about the market before the April 20 session:
Global markets
European shares fell in early hours on Tuesday, and were headed for their worst session in almost two weeks. Concerns about the Russia-Ukraine war, aggressive tightening of pandemic-era policy by the Fed and upcoming earnings kept investors cautious. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was last down 1.2 percent.
S&P 500 futures were down 0.1 percent, suggesting a sluggish start ahead on Wall Street.
What to expect on Dalal Street
Chouhan of Kotak Securities is of the view that a fresh pullback rally is possible only after 17,050. "For traders, 17,050 would be the immediate hurdle, below which, a correction wave will persist till 16,800-16,700 levels," he said.
He suggests traders to remain cautious and be selective.
Levels to watch out for
HDFC Securities' Shetti believes a move below the support level of 16,800 could open the door down to 16,200-16,000 levels in the near term.
"Any pullback rally could find resistance around 17,100," he said.
Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, pointed out the following levels:
|Index
|Support
|Resistance
|Nifty50
|16,600
|17,300
|Nifty Bank
|35,500, 35,000
|37,200
FII/DII activity
Foreign institutional investors (FII) net sold Indian shares worth Rs 5,871.7 crore on Tuesday though domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made net purchases of Rs 3,980.8 crore, according to provisional exchange data.
Call/put open interest
The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 17,500 with 1.3 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 18,000, with 1.2 lakh contracts, according to exchange data. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at 16,500, with more than 88,000 contracts, and the next highest at 16,700, with almost 62,000.
This suggests immediate resistance at 17,500 and meaningful support only at 16,700.
Long build-up
Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:
|Symbol
|Current OI
|CMP
|Price change (%)
|OI change (%)
|ONGC
|5,73,34,200
|176.8
|0.26%
|17.22%
|COALINDIA
|3,74,89,200
|196.4
|3.37%
|12.46%
|HINDPETRO
|1,38,64,500
|290.15
|2.26%
|11.57%
|GAIL
|2,74,50,000
|168.35
|0.15%
|9.53%
|GSPL
|24,42,900
|275.7
|0.25%
|6.47%
Long unwinding
|Symbol
|Current OI
|CMP
|Price change (%)
|OI change (%)
|GNFC
|31,04,400
|847.85
|-4.77%
|-7.20%
|ALKEM
|2,03,200
|3,376.95
|-2.71%
|-7.19%
|TATAPOWER
|9,90,42,750
|243.75
|-5.65%
|-5.94%
|HAL
|26,03,475
|1,669.85
|-4.08%
|-3.41%
|TITAN
|57,61,125
|2,452
|-2.01%
|-3.37%
(Decrease in open interest as well as price)
Short-covering
|Symbol
|Current OI
|CMP
|Price change (%)
|OI change (%)
|POLYCAB
|6,73,800
|2,595.65
|0.49%
|-1.56%
(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)
Short build-up
|Symbol
|Current OI
|CMP
|Price change (%)
|OI change (%)
|JUBLFOOD
|21,44,625
|542.25
|-5.07%
|413.99%
|HDFCBANK
|5,60,14,750
|1,338.40
|-4.60%
|21.35%
|HDFC
|2,26,33,800
|2,132.90
|-6.16%
|20.26%
|ICICIPRULI
|59,25,750
|510.35
|-5.86%
|15.68%
|APLLTD
|16,92,600
|747
|-3.81%
|11.17%
52-week highs
A total of 23 stocks on the BSE 500 -- the broadest index on the bourse -- hit 52-week highs:
|ADANIGREEN
|FINEORG
|MINDACORP
|AUBANK
|GAIL
|MRPL
|BDL
|GHCL
|NLCINDIA
|BEL
|HAL
|NTPC
|CGCL
|IIFL
|PAGEIND
|CHAMBLFERT
|IIFLWAM
|RCF
|CHOLAFIN
|JSWSTEEL
|VBL
|DEEPAKFERT
|MHRIL
52-week lows
No BSE 500 stock hit a 52-week low.
Fear gauge
The India VIX -- known in market parlance as the fear gauge -- rose 2.3 percent to settle at 19.8 on Tuesday. In late February, Russia's move to invade Ukraine had sent the VIX soaring to almost 34.
(Edited by : Abhishek Jha)