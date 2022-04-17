Trade setup for Apr 18: Can Nifty50 hold 17,450 decisively?

Indian equity benchmarks continued to decline for a third straight session on Wednesday ahead of a long-weekend. Losses in financial and auto pulled the headline indices lower though gains in oil & gas, pharma and metal shares limited the downside.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The Nifty50 has formed a long negative candle on the daily chart with a minor upper shadow, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

The 50-scrip index is now at the edge of support at 17,450, a move below which could open further weakness in the short term, he warned.

More pain ahead?

The Nifty is placed at a crucial juncture on the daily chart, Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives at Angel One, told CNBCTV18.com

"Firstly, the sacrosanct support of its 20-day exponential moving average is positioned at 17,450, which coincides with the breakout point of its previous congestion zone. As long as it holds the 17,400-17,200, zone we remain a bit hopeful of some recovery," he said.

He is of the view that 17,700 followed by 17,850 are the levels to watch out for on the upside, which the index needs to cross with some authority in order to regain strength.

Here are key things to know about the market before the April 18 session:

Global markets

Wall Street succumbed to negative territory as bond yields continued to rise, amid mixed earnings and economic data. The S&P 500 fell 1.2 percent, the Dow Jones 0.3 percent and the Nasdaq Composite 2.1 percent.

Earlier that day, the pan-European Stoxx 600 index rose 0.7 percent.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti believes the short-term trend of the Nifty remains negative. "The placement of Nifty on the edge of immediate support and the formation of an evening doji star-type candle at an important hurdle suggests weakness in the market ahead. The next support to be watched is at 17,200-17,000 levels," he said.

Weakness in the market will continue till the Nifty trades below the 17,421, said Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research) at Mehta Equities. In his view, the make-or-break support level for the index is its 200-day moving average.

"Caution will again be the buzzword. Investors should look only for value investing from a a long-term perspective," he said.

Levels to watch out for

Period (No. of days) Simple moving average 5 17,621 10 17,705.8 20 17,471 50 17,165.4 100 17,296.3 200 17,158.1

Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS at Hem Securities, pointed out the following levels to watch out for:

Index Support Resistance Nifty50 17,300 17,600 Nifty Bank 37,100 37,800

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FII) net sold Indian shares worth Rs 2,061 crore on Wednesday and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made net purchases of Rs 1,410.9 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

Call/put open interest

According to provisional exchange data, the maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 18,000, with 1.4 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 17,600, with almost the same number of contracts. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at 17,400, with almost 86,000 contracts, and the next highest at 17,450, with more than 85,000.

This suggests immediate resistance at 17,600 followed by a major hurdle at 18,000, and immediate support in the 17,400-17,450 zone.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) AMBUJACEM 2,66,68,500 370.2 2.85% 10.79% LTI 11,61,900 6,070 2.41% 7.19% NTPC 6,41,02,200 154.45 1.11% 5.08% PFIZER 1,26,500 4,430.80 0.55% 4.74% ONGC 5,42,00,300 174.25 2.86% 4.12%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) ALKEM 2,12,000 3,422.45 -1.22% -7.64% ICICIPRULI 57,55,500 534.65 -0.16% -5.29% SYNGENE 12,15,500 638 -1.54% -5.17% FEDERALBNK 6,53,20,000 98.8 -0.10% -4.50% ASHOKLEY 3,04,96,500 128.15 -1.35% -3.84%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) HONAUT 7,365 39,998 0.46% -13.85% JKCEMENT 2,83,150 2,796.65 1.54% -8.53% ASTRAL 7,15,275 2,133.85 0.11% -7.57% GUJGASLTD 35,95,000 533.15 0.79% -7.27% NAM-INDIA 28,94,400 332.45 0.21% -7.24%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) OBEROIRLTY 39,95,600 994.1 -0.48% 6.38% PERSISTENT 3,74,850 4,344.15 -1.19% 5.24% LTTS 8,32,600 4,526 -1.77% 4.83% CUMMINSIND 16,74,000 1,089.80 -0.88% 4.23% ABBOTINDIA 30,575 17,825 -0.41% 3.68%

52-week highs

A total of 16 stocks on the BSE 500 -- the broadest index on the bourse -- hit 52-week highs:

AUBANK GHCL JSWSTEEL SFL BEL HAL LEMONTREE THERMAX CREDITACC INDHOTEL POONAWALLA VBL DEEPAKFERT JKPAPER RHIM WELCORP

52-week lows

No BSE 500 stock hit a 52-week low.

Fear gauge