Trade setup for Apr 12: More downside on the cards for Nifty50?

Indian equity benchmarks began the holiday-truncated week in the red on Monday dragged by financial and IT shares, as investors awaited the onset of the corporate earnings season. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) shares eked out a mild gain ahead of its financial results for the March quarter.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The Nifty50 has formed a small negative candle on the daily chart following a gap-down opening, reflecting sideways movement at the support level of 17,600, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

The 50-scrip index is placed at its 10-day exponential moving average (EMA) around 17,650, a move below which could drag it to around 17,450, the 20-day level, he said.

IT in the spotlight

One can expect the Nifty to continue to face some consolidation in a broad range in the short term with the stock-specific movements, said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com.

He is of the view the Nifty IT is in a corrective phase in near term.

Here are key things to know about the market before the April 12 session:

Global markets

European share markets began the day in the red, after incumbent French President Emmanuel Macron won a larger-than-expected share in the first round of the French election. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.4 percent in early hours, tracking weakness across Asian markets.

S&P 500 futures were down 0.3 percent.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti believes the Nifty50's short-term trend remains weak with rangebound action. "There is no indication of any higher bottom formation. A slide below 17,600-17,500 levels could open more weakness in the near term. A choppy movement within high low of 17,800-17,600 is expected to continue for the short term," he said.

Independent technical analyst Manish Shah warns that the Nifty is at "a very crucial stage" and has to take out 17,850 in order to rally to assume a rally, and a break below 17,590 can take it all the way to 17,400.

Levels to watch out for

Period (No. of days) Simple moving average Signal 5 17,772.8 Bearish 10 17,687.6 Bearish 20 17,397.5 Bullish 50 17,154.1 Bullish 100 17,302.8 Bullish 200 17,140.5 Bullish

Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS at Hem Securities, pointed out the following levels:

Index Support Resistance Nifty50 17,500 17,750 Nifty Bank 37,300 37,900

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FII) net sold Indian shares worth Rs 575 crore on Friday, data shows. Net sales by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) stood at Rs 16.5 crore.

Call/put open interest

According to provisional exchange data, the maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 18,000, with 1.7 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 18,500, with 1.4 lakh contracts. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at 17,000, with almost 96,000 contracts, and the next highest at 17,500, with nearly 84,000 contracts.

This suggests immediate resistance at the 18,000 followed by the next hurdle at 18,500, and immediate support comes in at 17,500.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) AMBUJACEM 2,95,57,500 365.15 7.76% 25.93% IDFCFIRSTB 22,34,76,300 42.5 0.83% 1.70% IOC 5,65,50,000 129.35 1.21% 6.88% TataMotors 8,74,75,050 455.5 0.32% 3.21% BHEL 10,06,42,500 56.95 0.26% 2.29%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) PNB 20,92,16,000 37.5 -1.19% -1.03% FEDERALBNK 6,78,70,000 100.2 -0.30% -1.11% SBIN 6,98,20,500 517.45 -0.28% -0.59% INDUSTOWER 1,75,39,200 219.2 -0.86% -1.51% SBILIFE 80,59,500 1,145.15 -1.79% -2.49%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) RBLBANK 5,11,35,700 132.1 2.88% -5.04% GAIL 2,91,03,100 165.15 1.51% -2.19% M&MFIN 3,53,04,000 176.2 0.34% -1.36% RBLBANK 46,60,300 131.65 2.29% -9.21% HINDCOPPER 1,78,02,000 125.15 1.38% -1.92%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) IDEA 70,03,50,000 10.85 -3.98% 2.87% ITC 12,44,83,200 267.9 -0.39% 3.36% INFY 3,36,30,300 1,774.90 -2.59% 11.32% IDFC 11,44,80,000 62.55 -0.40% 1.91% WIPRO 2,91,96,800 573.65 -2.27% 6.98%

52-week highs

A total of 27 stocks on the BSE 500 -- the broadest index on the bourse -- hit 52-week highs:

ADANIENT CHAMBLFERT LINDEINDIA ADANIGREEN CHOLAFIN MINDACORP ADANITRANS CREDITACC PAGEIND ANGELONE CUMMINSIND POONAWALLA ATGL HAL RHIM BANKBARODA IIFLWAM SCHAEFFLER BDL ITC SFL BEL JINDALSTEL UFLEX CGCL KEI VEDL

52-week lows

No BSE 500 stock hit a 52-week low.

Fear gauge