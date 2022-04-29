Trade setup for April 29: Can Nifty stay above 17,200 as it enters May F&O series?

Indian equity benchmarks gained more than one percent in a strong session on Thursday, powered by broad-based gains. Financial, oil & gas, IT and FMCG shares were the biggest boosts for both headline indices.

The Nifty50 benchmark finished the April derivatives (futures & options) series 253.2 points or 1.4 percent lower.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The Nifty50 has formed a small-body positive candle on the daily chart with upper and lower shadows, indicating an upmove with high volatility, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

"The current confused state of mind of the market participant could drag the index to 16,900 again in the short term... Volatility and minor corrections are not ruled out in the short term," he said.

All eyes on 17,200

The 50-scrip index reclaimed its 200-day simple moving average (17,219.1), which is expected to act as a trend-deciding level for traders, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.

The index took out four out of its six main moving averages on the last day of the April futures & options series.

Period (No. of trading days) Simple moving average Signal 5 17,122 Bullish 10 17,174.7 Bullish 20 17,441.4 Bearish 50 17,103.7 Bullish 100 17,283.9 Bearish 200 17,219.1 Bullish

Above 17,200, the rally could go on till 17,400-17,450, otherwise, the uptrend could be vulnerable with a strong possibility of quick intraday correction till 17,100-17,050, he added.

Here are key things to know about the market before the April 29 session:

Global markets

Wall Street edged higher on Thursday as strong earnings from Meta lifted battered technology and growth stocks, offsetting concerns around a contraction in US GDP growth in the January-March period. The Dow Jones was up 0.3 percent, the S&P 0.6 percent and the technology stocks-heavy Nasdaq Composite 0.5 percent in early hours.

European shares extended gains for a second straight session, boosted by a slew of better-than-expected financial results. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up half a percent at the last count.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti believes the short-term trend has become positive for the index.

The Nifty has held on to the support zone of 16,800-16,700 in the April F&O series in a bullish sign, according to independent analyst Manish Shah. A tweezers bottom pattern suggests that an accumulation phase is on for the index, with each passing day of holds above 16,700 improving the chances of a revival to 17,800, Shah said.

He expects a rally to 17,400 and then 17,800 if it manages to hold 17,100. "We are not seeing signs of a major move in either direction as of now," he added.

Key levels to watch out for

Palak Kothari of Choice Broking mentioned the following levels to watch out for:

Index Support Resistance Nifty50 17,000 17,350 Nifty Bank 35,800 37,000

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FII) net purchased Indian shares worth Rs 743.2 crore on Thursday, according to provisional exchange data. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 780.9 crore.

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike of 17,300, with 1.7 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 17,500, with 1.4 lakh contracts, data shows. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at 17,200, with 1.7 lakh contracts, and then 17,000, with 1.3 lakh contracts.

This suggests immediate resistance at 17,300 followed by a major hurdle at 17,500, and immediate support at 17,200 followed by a significant cushion at 17,000.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) SBILIFE 10,80,750 1,120.35 4.28% 58.85% ULTRACEMCO 3,91,500 6,588.55 0.55% 40.79% BHARATFORG 12,39,000 719.05 0.59% 40.19% APOLLOHOSP 2,98,000 4,525.30 0.02% 39.60% NESTLEIND 60,625 18,380 0.63% 38.97%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) ATUL 16,275 8,828 -1.56% -70.97% BAJAJ-AUTO 3,49,000 3,819.95 -2.03% -62.61% L&TFH 1,58,75,796 88.2 -0.90% -51.43% ABB 90,250 2,086 -0.12% -41.55% ALKEM 69,000 3,282.75 -0.55% -39.42%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) HONAUT 1,740 41,167.85 0.44% -65.52% IRCTC 23,34,500 754.05 0.69% -61.66% INDHOTEL 45,52,904 247.6 5.34% -58.92% BERGEPAINT 5,28,000 733 2.38% -46.46% AUBANK 5,60,500 1,402.30 2.62% -45.23%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) LALPATHLAB 1,50,000 2,630.85 -5.20% 37.42% M&M 41,03,400 924.05 -0.39% 37.04% BHARTIARTL 88,22,650 744.9 -1.04% 29.75% CHOLAFIN 12,88,750 743.65 -0.22% 24.15% PEL 6,28,100 2,137.60 -1.27% 24.04%

(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)

52-week highs

A total of eight stocks on the BSE 500 -- the broadest index on the bourse -- hit 52-week highs: Reliance Industries, Adani Power, CreditAccess, Crisil, DCM Shriram, IIFL Finance, Fine Organic and GHCL.

52-week lows

Only one stock hit a 52-week low: Zomato.

Fear index