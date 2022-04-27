Trade setup for April 28: Can Nifty50 defend 17,000 on F&O expiry day?

Indian equity benchmarks continued to fall on Wednesday after a day's breather, as global growth concerns sent jitters across world markets already struggling against the prospect of aggressive rate hikes and resurgent COVID infections.

Most sectors were in the red on Dalal Street, with heavyweights such as Bajaj Finance , ICICI Bank and Infosys being the biggest drags on both main indices.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The Nifty50 has formed a small negative candle on the daily chart with minor upper and lower shadows, suggesting indecision among market participants at lower levels, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

"The Nifty appears to be preparing for a big move. The overall chart pattern is weighing high on the downside," he said.

17,000-17,100 an important zone

The 50-scrip index appears to be in a corrective phase for the short term, with resistance at 17,315, said Sahaj Agrawal, Head of Research-Derivatives at Kotak Securities.

"From a medium-term perspective, we broadly remain positive and advise accumulating on dips. We see value in select financial and energy stocks and expect IT stocks to trade with a negative bias,” he said.

Here are key things to know about the market before the April 28 session:

Global markets

European markets recovered initial losses in a choppy session on Wednesday as markets took stock of mixed earnings updates. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.5 percent in early hours.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.3 percent, suggesting a higher start ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti believes support at 16,800 is a crucial base of long positions and immediate resistance placed at 17,150.

Thursday is likely to be volatile with the expiry of April F&O contracts due by the end of the session.

Option writers are not expecting a closing below 17,000 on the expiry day, said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com. "If the market sustains below 17,000 during the day, there would be a tug of war which could lead to higher intraday volatility," he said.

Key levels to watch out for

The 50-strong gauge slipped below its five- and 50-day moving averages after a day's breather. It is now below all six main levels in a bearish sign.

Period (No. of trading days) Simple moving average Signal 5 17,151.5 Bearish 10 17,203.3 Bearish 20 17,445.4 Bearish 50 17,106.3 Bearish 100 17,285.5 Bearish 200 17,212.3 Bearish

Choice Broking Executive Director Sumeet Bagadia mentioned the following levels to watch out for:

Index Support Resistance Nifty50 16,880, 16,800 17,200 Nifty Bank 35,500 36,600

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FII) net sold Indian shares worth Rs 4,064.5 crore on Wednesday, according to provisional exchange data. However, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made net purchases of Rs 1,917.5 crore.

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike of 17,500, with 1.7 lakh contracts, and the next highest at the strikes of 17,300 and 17,200, with 1.6 lakh contracts each, data shows. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at 17,000, with two lakh contracts, and then 16,400, with 1.5 lakh.

This suggests immediate resistance in the 17,200-17,300 band followed by a major hurdle at 17,500, and immediate support at 17,000.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) DIVISLAB 8,65,300 4,538.75 0.51% 38.56% TORNTPOWER 22,23,000 548.25 0.08% 35.29% TVSMOTOR 29,77,800 686.05 0.37% 31.88% CONCOR 27,01,600 647.6 0.36% 27.86% BALKRISIND 4,20,200 2,202.60 3.29% 26.65%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) ATUL 57,825 8,996 -3.53% -53.18% IGL 44,55,000 374.55 -2.10% -36.54% POLYCAB 4,06,200 2,503 -0.80% -26.66% GNFC 17,53,700 847.95 -1.07% -22.68% RBLBANK 1,87,02,100 121.85 -2.09% -21.10%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) VOLTAS 12,42,500 1,264.05 0.35% -18.39% PERSISTENT 2,56,500 4,119.80 1.49% -10.35% INTELLECT 6,98,250 816.2 0.64% -8.06% APLLTD 7,06,300 784.8 0.45% -6.54% TATASTEEL 1,60,79,025 1,248.90 1.22% -5.27%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) PIIND 5,45,250 2,839.85 -1.71% 43.19% BEL 1,46,90,800 247.15 -1.53% 40.92% INDUSINDBK 77,27,400 980.65 -0.08% 39.69% MARICO 24,51,000 527.1 -0.48% 33.21% CHOLAFIN 49,85,000 745.8 -2.31% 31.29%

(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)

52-week highs

A total of nine stocks on the BSE 500 -- the broadest index on the bourse -- hit 52-week highs, including Reliance Industries, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Adani Power, Schaeffler and IIFL Finance.

52-week lows

Only stock hit a 52-week low: Infibeam Avenues.

Fear index