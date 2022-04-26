Trade setup for April 27: Nifty50 reclaims 17,200, but is it out of the woods yet?

Indian equity benchmarks made a comeback on Tuesday following two days of losses, in a rebound aided by gains across sectors. Heavyweights Reliance, Infosys and Bajaj Finance were the biggest movers for headline indices, though weakness in Axis Bank limited the upside.

The India VIX -- known in market parlance as the fear index -- dropped 9.7 percent, its biggest single-day fall since April 1.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The Nifty50 has formed a reasonable positive candle on the daily chart with minor upper and lower shadows, according to

Key factors and events to track this week) "The market could make an attempt to move up further in the short term but sustainability at the highs could be a cause of concern...The lower area of 16,800 has now become an important valuation support. The Nifty has witnessed sharp two sessions of upmove from this support in the recent past," he said.

17,000-17,100 an important zone

"The 50-scrip index's climb above the 17,000 mark as well as the 50-day simple moving average (17,117.6) is grossly positive for the market... The intraday formation is positive with the Nifty heading towards 17,300-17,350 levels," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.

"A quick intraday correction is not ruled out if it trades below 17,100, which may lead to the index retesting 17,050-17,000 levels," said Chouhan, who is of the opinion that support for traders has risen by 100 points to 17,100.

Here are key things to know about the market before the April 27 session:

Global markets

European shares bounced back from the previous day's losses on the back of strong earnings from UBS and Maersk. The pan-European Sotxx 600 index was up 0.9 percent in early hours.

S&P 500 futures were down 0.2 percent, suggesting a sluggish start ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti believes the 50-scrip index will find difficult to surpass the upper area of the 17,300-17,400 zone.

"Any lack of strength at the highs could bring another round of selling pressure to retest the lower support at 16,800," he said.

Levels to watch out for

The 50-strong gauge crossed its five- and 50-day moving averages after a day's gap.

Period (No. of trading days) Simple moving average Signal 5 17,171.2 Bullish 10 17,266.9 Bearish 20 17,454.6 Bearish 50 17,117.6 Bullish 100 17,286.8 Bearish 200 17,206.2 Bearish

Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS at Hem Securities, mentioned the following levels to watch out for:

Index Support Resistance Nifty50 17,000 17,415 Nifty Bank 35,900 37,000

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FII) net sold Indian shares worth Rs 1,174.1 crore on Tuesday, according to provisional exchange data. However, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made net purchases of Rs 1,643.8 crore.

Call/put open interest

The maximum open interest is accumulated at the strike of 17,500, with 1.7 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 17,800, with 1.3 lakh contracts. The maximum put open interest is at 17,000, with 1.5 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 16,400, with 1.4 lakh contracts.

This suggests major resistance stays at 17,500 and then 17,800, and immediate support is at 17,000.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change OI change GODREJCP 46,24,000 792.5 3.89% 30.90% RELIANCE 2,39,74,000 2,787 3.52% 27.61% LT 92,26,450 1,696.30 2.38% 23.11% TVSMOTOR 49,93,800 684.25 5.29% 21.11% CIPLA 64,65,550 977 2.46% 19.50%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change OI change ONGC 4,55,84,000 166.35 -2.20% -20.12% SYNGENE 7,07,200 627.8 -1% -15.99% POLYCAB 5,35,200 2,528 -1.05% -15.02% ATUL 89,625 9,290 -5.16% -9.21% WIPRO 1,79,44,800 529 -0.10% -8.50%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change OI change MFSL 9,90,600 752.8 3.81% -36.68% RBLBANK 3,20,97,200 124.1 2.82% -29.74% IGL 98,71,125 382.85 3.03% -29.61% LTTS 6,47,200 4,058.95 1.38% -25.31% IEX 2,38,35,000 227.65 4.19% -24.78%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change OI change ASIANPAINT 32,29,200 3,130.50 -0.15% 24.39% AXISBANK 3,07,46,400 773.15 -1.19% 16.93% APOLLOHOSP 11,39,250 4,624.65 -0.99% 16.62% GAIL 1,96,78,600 157.4 -0.25% 7.81% UBL 11,11,950 1,526 -0.33% 7.40%

(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)

52-week highs

A total of 11 stocks on the BSE 500 -- the broadest index on the bourse -- hit 52-week highs, including Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Adani Power, Cholamandalam Investment, Page Industries and Varun Beverages.

52-week lows