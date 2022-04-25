Trade setup for Apr 26: Is Nifty50 headed towards 16,800 before it bounces back?

Indian equity benchmarks suffered sharp losses on Monday, extending losses to a second straight session, tracking weakness across global markets amid concerns about aggressive monetary policy action by central banks to curb worsening inflation. However, gains in heavyweights such as ICICI Bank and the HDFC twins lent some support.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

small negative on the daily chart with minor upper and lower shadows, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He said buying can emerge from close to 16,800.

is placed at the support of its previous swing low (April 19) and its 200-day exponential moving average around 16,850. The lower end of a crucial doji pattern on the weekly chart is at 16,850, where a reasonable bounce has occurred in the recent past, " he said. ( Check out key factors and events to track this week "The index

More weakness ahead?

A bearish candle following a gap-down along with a lower top formation on the intraday chart is a broadly negative sign, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.

"The Nifty is trading below its 50- and 200-day simple moving averages, hinting at weakness from current levels," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market before the April 26 session:

Global markets

European markets began the day deep in the red amid concerns about global growth. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down two percent at the last count. The euro failed to gain a boost from pro-EU Emmanuel Macron's re-election as France's president,

S&P 500 futures were down 0.9 percent, suggesting a lower start ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street

Kotak Securities' Chouhan believes one can expect a fresh pullback rally till 17,100-17,150 levels above 17,000, a key level to watch out for below which it is is likely to retest the 16,850-16,800 zone.

Caution is likely to be the buzzword until the index is able to take out its 200-day moving average, said Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research) at Mehta Equities. "A much more severe sell-off looms over Dalal Street that could take the Nifty towards 16,807 and then 16,597," he said.

Levels to watch out for

The 50-scrip index gave up its five- and 50-day moving averages. It is now below all of the six main levels:

Period (No. of trading days) Simple moving average Signal 5 17,122.7 Bearish 10 17,325.3 Bearish 20 17,452.2 Bearish 50 17,122.9 Bearish 100 17,284.6 Bearish 200 17,199.3 Bearish

Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS at Hem Securities, mentioned the following levels to watch out for:

Index Support Resistance Nifty50 16,750 17,250 Nifty Bank 35,500 36,650

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FII) net sold Indian shares worth Rs 2,461.7 crore on Friday, according to provisional exchange data. However, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made net purchases of Rs 1,602.4 crore.

Call/put open interest

Data shows that the maximum open interest is accumulated at the strike of 17,800, with 1.7 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 17,500, with 1.6 lakh contracts. The maximum put open interest is at 16,000, with 1.2 lakh contracts, and then 16,500, with almost 93,000 contracts.

This suggests major resistance at 17,500 followed by 17,800, and immediate support only at 16,500.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) PIIND 14,75,750 2,877 0.01% 33.68% BANDHANBNK 3,41,49,600 333.45 1.09% 15.39% BAJAJ-AUTO 16,80,500 3,711.20 1.66% 11.95% INTELLECT 12,48,000 835 2.35% 11.36% CUB 1,11,45,200 134.75 0.04% 11.35%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) APLLTD 13,93,000 766.05 -0.27% -20.75% L&TFH 4,51,46,516 87.35 -1.85% -18.84% HDFCAMC 29,73,400 2,013 -1.56% -16.14% AARTIIND 17,79,050 890.8 -3.44% -14.86% COALINDIA 3,70,81,800 189.9 -6.08% -14.17%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) MRF 89,710 69,149.95 0.21% -14.58% POLYCAB 7,28,400 2,556.20 1.19% -13.43% DIXON 5,81,250 4,288.90 0.54% -12.09% ASTRAL 5,67,050 2,173.40 0.80% -9.60% GUJGASLTD 25,85,000 525.8 2.14% -8.08%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) MFSL 17,28,350 728.15 -1.56% 36.78% BATAINDIA 14,19,000 1,909.50 -0.45% 31.63% BHARATFORG 48,47,250 704.1 -2.80% 26.89% BALKRISIND 10,93,000 2,031 -4.18% 18.15% UBL 11,42,400 1,531.95 -1% 17.16%

(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)

52-week highs

Three stocks on the BSE 500 -- the broadest index on the bourse -- managed to clock 52-week highs in the overall weak market: Adani Power, Swan Energy and Vinati Organics.

52-week lows

Only one stock hit a 52-week low: Pfizer.

Fear gauge