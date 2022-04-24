Trade setup for Apr 25: Can bulls help Nifty50 hold 17,000?

Indian equity benchmarks halted a two-day winning run on Friday dragged by financial, IT, oil & gas and metal shares, amid weakness across global markets as concerns resurfaced about aggressive hikes in COVID-era interest rates.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

long negative candle on the daily chart, with a minor negative sequence of lower tops and lower bottoms , according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. The Nifty50 has formed a, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

"On the weekly chart, it formed a doji type candle pattern at the valuation support of the 17,150 level. Normally, the formation of a doji after a reasonable decline or upmove signals an impending reversal after confirmation. This could bring some hopes for bulls to make a comeback from the lows in the coming week, " he said. ( Check out key factors and events to track this week

Bulls in charge

A bullish pattern at the support level of 16,800 does give more credence to the underlying price structure, said independent technical analyst Manish Shah.

"Going in into the last week of April F&O series, the market is expected to show a bullish undertone," he said. The month's derivative contracts are due for expiry on April 28.

Here are key things to know about the market before the April 25 session:

Global markets

Wall Street indices tanked Friday as surprise earnings news and increased certainty around aggressive near-term interest rate rises took its toll on investors. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones fell 2.8 percent each, and the technology stocks-heavy Nasdaq Composite 2.6 percent.

Earlier that day, European shares closed at near one-month lows. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index dropped 1.8 percent.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti believes that the 50-scrip index's short-term trend has reversed to negative after a reasonable upside of two days. The overall chart pattern indicates that levels of 17,000-16,800 could offer support this week to show a decisive bounce from the lows, he said.

It is important for the Nifty50 to take out 17,450 to continue to 17,650 followed by 18,100, said independent technical analyst Manish Shah. A break below the support area around 16,800 could see a steady decline to 16,400, he warned.

Levels to watch out for

Period (No. of trading days) SMA Signal 5 17,166.7 Bullish 10 17,393.8 Bearish 20 17,465.7 Bearish 50 17,129.1 Bullish 100 17,285.6 Bearish 200 17,193.2 Bearish

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, highlighted the following levels to watch out for:

Index Support Resistance Nifty50 16,800 17,550, 17,650 Nifty Bank 35,500, 35,200 37,200

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FII) net sold Indian shares worth Rs 2,461.7 crore on Friday, according to provisional exchange data. However, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made net purchases of Rs 1,602.4 crore.

Call/put open interest

Data shows that the maximum open interest is accumulated at the strike of 18,000, with 2.2 lakh contracts, followed by 17,500, with 1.1 lakh contracts. The maximum put open interest is at 17,000, with 1.2 lakh contracts.

This suggests resistance at 17,500 followed by the 18,000 hurdle, and meaningful support at 17,000.

Long build-up

Here are three stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) UBL 11,26,650 1,545.85 4.11% 1.40% ABB 2,42,250 2,181.95 1.81% 0.72% GAIL 2,69,98,600 164.7 0.06% 0.56%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) GRASIM 93,70,800 1,714.80 -2.99% -26.30% UPL 2,04,78,900 818.5 -1.43% -19.68% EICHERMOT 33,62,100 2,627.50 -0.91% -16.58% SHREECEM 1,74,400 25,884.70 -0.95% -15.41% INDUSINDBK 2,03,53,500 962.45 -2.76% -15.16%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) DALBHARAT 11,52,000 1,618.70 0.11% -27.52% ADANIPORTS 5,42,38,750 873 2.27% -19.67% MARICO 74,80,000 521.55 0.51% -14.51% MINDTREE 24,26,400 3,853 2.96% -13.85% BIOCON 1,38,98,900 375.55 0.50% -13.11%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) POLYCAB 6,21,300 2,540.30 -7.71% 17.24% ALKEM 1,74,600 3,360.80 -1.66% 2.98% AARTIIND 17,34,850 920.3 -2.61% 2.55% HONAUT 5,985 40,400 -0.62% 2.51% RAIN 57,55,000 178.5 -2.70% 1.30%

(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)

52-week highs

A total of 11 scrip on the BSE 500 -- the broadest index on the stock exchange -- hit 52-week highs:

ADANIENT COALINDIA NLCINDIA SWANENERGY ADANIPOWER MAZDOCK POLYCAB WELCORP ANGELONE NHPC RELIANCE

52-week lows

No BSE 500 stock hit a 52-week low.

Fear gauge