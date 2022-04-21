Trade setup for Apr 22: Can Nifty50 extend pullback and run all the way to 17,500?

Indian equity benchmarks entered a second straight day of pullback on Thursday, with the Nifty50 rebounding 434 points in two days to cover more than half of the losses in the previous five sessions. Strength in IT stocks along with heavyweights Reliance and the HDFC twins aided the upmove.

The 50-scrip index took out its 200-day moving average (DMA) decisively.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The short-term trend of the index is positive , he said. The Nifty50 has formed a long bull candle on the daily chart, confirming a bullish reversal pattern for the short term, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

" A sustainable move above immediate resistance at 17,450-17,500 levels could open the next upside levels of around 17,800-18,000 in the near term. Immediate support is placed at 17,250," he said.

Bulls in charge

A bullish pattern at the support level of 16,800 does give more credence to the underlying price structure, said independent technical analyst Manish Shah.

"Going in into the last week of April F&O series, the market is expected to show a bullish undertone," he said. The month's derivative contracts are due for expiry on April 28.

Here are key things to know about the market before the April 22 session:

Global markets

European shares began the day in the green, shrugging off weakness in most other Asian markets, as the focus shifted to French elections. Besides, news flow on the Russia-Ukraine war and rising COVID cases in parts of the world remained on investors' radar. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.8 percent in early hours.

S&P 500 futures were also up 0.8 percent, suggesting a higher opening ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street

Shah believes the index is poised to touch the top end of its 16,800-18,100 range for the past several months.

it has to hold 17,210 in order to continue the rally, which may extend steadily to 17,650 followed by 17,900 over the coming sessions, he said.

Levels to watch out for

Period (No. of trading days) SMA Signal 5 17,227.4 Bullish 10 17,457.4 Bearish 20 17,469.3 Bearish 50 17,130 Bullish 100 17,284.2 Bullish 200 17,185.7 Bullish

Choice Broking Executive Director Sumeet Bagadia highlighted the following levels to watch out for:

Index Support Resistance Nifty50 17,180 17,600 Nifty Bank 36,200 37,400

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FII) net sold Indian shares worth Rs 3,009.3 crore on Wednesday -- a ninth straight day of outflow for the Street -- though domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made net purchases of Rs 2,645.8 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

Call/put open interest

Data shows that the maximum open interest is accumulated at the 17,500 strike, with 1.2 lakh contracts, followed by 17,600, with almost 96,000 contracts. The maximum put open interest is at 17,350 and 17,300, with 1.1 lakh contracts each, and the next highest at 17,000, with one lakh.

This suggests a major hurdle at 17,500 and immediate support at 17,350-17,300 levels.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) L&TFH 4,12,91,348 89 9.47% 16.51% BIOCON 1,35,14,800 373 5.80% 14.60% GNFC 27,36,500 885.95 1.90% 14.16% ADANIPORTS 7,40,22,500 853.75 2.84% 13.39% MINDTREE 27,92,000 3,746 1.83% 12.61%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) ONGC 6,35,17,300 175.05 -0.60% -1.14% BHARTIARTL 4,61,34,850 737.15 -0.30% -0.90%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) ABBOTINDIA 31,775 17,432.80 3.12% -6.69% IBULHSGFIN 3,44,68,900 163 2.84% -4.82% APLLTD 16,25,400 772.7 1.77% -3.53% IRCTC 1,30,09,500 756.75 2.95% -3.38% SBIN 6,21,31,500 518.75 1.79% -3.33%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) LTI 12,62,550 5,093 -1.82% 11.94% GAIL 2,68,33,900 164.7 -0.27% 10.89% UBL 10,85,000 1,487.55 -0.01% 5.13% IDEA 61,74,00,000 10 -0.50% 4.02% JINDALSTEL 3,06,77,500 542.7 -2.51% 3.68%

(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)

52-week highs

Reliance Industries and Coal India hit 52-week highs. A total of eight stocks on the BSE 500 -- the bourse's broadest index -- also hit the milestone: Angel One, AU Small Finance Bank, Blue Star, Fine Organic, Gujarat Alkalies, KSB, Mangalore Refinery, NLC, Swan Energy and Welspun.

52-week lows

No BSE 500 stock hit a 52-week low.

Fear gauge