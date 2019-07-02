#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Trade hopes lift S&P to record as tech leads

Updated : July 02, 2019 06:31 AM IST

Despite losing some of its initial steam, the S&P 500 still managed to close at a record high after the United States and China agreed on Saturday to resume trade talks.
In addition, President Donald Trump also offered concessions including no new tariffs and an easing of restrictions on Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, while China agreed to make unspecified new purchases of US farm products.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 117.47 points, or 0.44 percent, to 26,717.43, the S&P 500 gained 22.57 points, or 0.77 percent, to 2,964.33 and the Nasdaq Composite added 84.92 points, or 1.06 percent, to 8,091.16.
