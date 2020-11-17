Tracking D-Street: Key stocks that moved the most on November 17

Indian shares ended at record closing highs on Tuesday after a long weekend, following gains in Asian peers, as news of another promising coronavirus vaccine lifted hopes.

Investor sentiment was given a boost when US drugmaker Moderna said its experimental COVID-19 vaccine was 94.5 percent effective in preventing infection.

The Sensex rose 315 points to end at a new closing high of 43,952.7 while the Nifty was up 94 points to settle at a record close of 12,874. Markets had eked out modest gains in a one-hour special “muhurat” trading session for Diwali on Saturday and were closed on Monday.

On the Nifty50 index, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, HDFC Life, SBI and Adani Ports were the top gainers while BPCL, Hero Moto, NTPC, IOC and ONGC led the losses.

Broader markets were also positive for the day with the Nifty Midcap index hitting its 52-week high, up over 1 percent and the Nifty Smallcap index up 0.3 percent.

Here are the key stocks that moved the most today:

BPCL: The stock closed 4.25 percent lower to Rs 395.30 per share on the NSE as Reliance Industries as well as supermajors Saudi Aramco, BP and Total did not make any bid in the stake sale.

Tata Steel: The share price settled 6 percent higher to Rs 521.60 apiece as brokerages maintained bullish view on the stock after the company reported a 59.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) fall in Q2FY21 profit at Rs 1,635.4 crore, against Rs 4,043.5 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

RIL: The shares ended 0.37 percent lower to Rs 1,994.80 even after the conglomerate's retail arm bought a majority stake in Urban Ladder Home Decor Solutions.

Vodafone Idea: The shares closed a percent higher to Rs 9.2 on reports that the firm is considering a tariff hike by the end of this year or by early 2021. As per reports, Vodafone Idea or Vi is planning to increase its tariffs by 15-20 percent by the end of 2020 or early 2021 to increase revenue.

IIFL Finance: The stock ended 20 percent higher to Rs 112.55 after the company raised Rs 100 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.