TPG Capital sells Nykaa shares worth Rs 1,000 crore via block deal

The block deal comes after pre-IPO lock-in period expired on November 10.

The American investment company TPG Capital sold 5.4 crore shares or 1.9 percent equity of FSN E-Commerce Ventures, parent company of fashion and cosmetic e-retailer Nykaa, in a block deal on Friday. Citigroup was the appointed banker for the deal. The block deal comes after pre-IPO lock-in period expired on November 10.

#Nykaa Block Deal | 5.4 cr shares (1.9% equity) change hands in block deal window https://t.co/GjGV191aI9 pic.twitter.com/CDulQTGEkG — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) November 18, 2022 Earlier this week, the shares of the online retailer changed hands in multiple block deals. According to the exchange data, Segantii India Mauritius sold 33.7 lakh shares of the company on Tuesday while, Hermes Investment Funds Public Ltd Co Emum was the buyer in the large trade, purchasing 25.8 lakh shares. Earlier this week, the shares of the online retailer changed hands in multiple block deals. According to the exchange data, Segantii India Mauritius sold 33.7 lakh shares of the company on Tuesday while, Hermes Investment Funds Public Ltd Co Emum was the buyer in the large trade, purchasing 25.8 lakh shares.

Here are some other large deals:

-- Morgan Stanley bought 8,213 shares on November 11 at Rs 186.40.

-- Norges Bank acquired 39.81 lakh shares at Rs 173.35 apiece on November 10.

-- Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus fund purchased nearly 74 crore shares on November 10.

On Thursday, the shares of the cosmetic-to-fashion retailer ended 0.6 percent higher at Rs 185.6 on BSE.