Torrent Power signs pact with Maharashtra to build 3 hydro projects for Rs 27,000 crore

Shares of Torrent Power Ltd ended at Rs 610.10, up by Rs 21.50, or 3.65 percent on the BSE.

Torrent Power Ltd on Tuesday said the company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the government of Maharashtra for the development of three pumped storage hydro projects of 5,700 MW capacity in the state.

The projects entail an investment of about Rs 27,000 crore and would provide employment to approx. 13,500 people during the construction period. Torrent intends to execute these projects over a period of 5 years.

The projects would be executed at three sites identified by Torrent namely Karjat (3,000 MW) in Raigarh District, Maval, (1,200 MW), and Junnar (1,500 MW) in Pune district. All the sites are off-stream and the projects are planned to provide a minimum of six hours of energy storage on a daily basis.

Pumped storage hydro is an established, proven, and cost-effective technology for firm, flexible and dispatchable power. PSH is a configuration of two water reservoirs at different elevations. Water is pumped to the upper reservoir at the time of excess power when it is the cheapest, the company said.

PSH is a much superior solution than the battery for energy storage as it is cheaper, has a longer life of 40 years, and provides longer duration storage of 6 to 10 hours with the feasibility of multiple cycle operations during the day.

The company currently has an aggregate installed generation capacity of 4.1 GW, which consists largely of clean generation sources such as gas (2.7 GW) and renewables (1.07 GW). It also has a renewable capacity of 0.7 GW under development.

Torrent Power is the integrated power utility of the diversified Torrent Group. It is one of the largest companies in the country's power sector with a presence across the entire power value chain of generation, transmission, and distribution.