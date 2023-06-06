CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeTorrent Power signs pact with Maharashtra to build 3 hydro projects for Rs 27,000 crore News

Torrent Power signs pact with Maharashtra to build 3 hydro projects for Rs 27,000 crore

Torrent Power signs pact with Maharashtra to build 3 hydro projects for Rs 27,000 crore
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jun 6, 2023 9:28:58 PM IST (Published)

Shares of Torrent Power Ltd ended at Rs 610.10, up by Rs 21.50, or 3.65 percent on the BSE.

Torrent Power Ltd on Tuesday said the company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the government of Maharashtra for the development of three pumped storage hydro projects of 5,700 MW capacity in the state.

Live Tv

Loading...

The projects entail an investment of about Rs 27,000 crore and would provide employment to approx. 13,500 people during the construction period. Torrent intends to execute these projects over a period of 5 years.
The projects would be executed at three sites identified by Torrent namely Karjat (3,000 MW) in Raigarh District, Maval, (1,200 MW), and Junnar (1,500 MW) in Pune district. All the sites are off-stream and the projects are planned to provide a minimum of six hours of energy storage on a daily basis.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X