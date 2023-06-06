Torrent Power signs pact with Maharashtra to build 3 hydro projects for Rs 27,000 crore

Shares of Torrent Power Ltd ended at Rs 610.10, up by Rs 21.50, or 3.65 percent on the BSE.

Torrent Power Ltd on Tuesday said the company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the government of Maharashtra for the development of three pumped storage hydro projects of 5,700 MW capacity in the state.

Live Tv

Loading...

The projects entail an investment of about Rs 27,000 crore and would provide employment to approx. 13,500 people during the construction period. Torrent intends to execute these projects over a period of 5 years.

The projects would be executed at three sites identified by Torrent namely Karjat (3,000 MW) in Raigarh District, Maval, (1,200 MW), and Junnar (1,500 MW) in Pune district. All the sites are off-stream and the projects are planned to provide a minimum of six hours of energy storage on a daily basis.