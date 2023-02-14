Torrent Power Q3 Results | Profit spikes 86% to Rs 685 crore, declares dividend of Rs 22 per share

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Torrent Power Ltd ended at Rs 458.00, up by Rs 0.35, or 0.076 percent on the BSE.

Torrent Power Ltd on Tuesday reported a 86 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 684.6 crore for the third quarter that ended December 31, 2022. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 368.1 crore.

In the December quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 6,442.8 crore during the period under review, up 71 percent against Rs 3,767.4 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

At the operating level, EBITDA jumped 54.6 percent to Rs 1,443.7 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal over Rs 934 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

EBITDA margin stood at 22.4 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 24.8 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

The board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 22.00 per equity share (including Rs 13.00 per equity share as a special dividend).

Torrent Power is one of the largest companies in the country’s power sector with a presence across the entire power value chain – generation, transmission, and distribution.

The company has an aggregate installed generation capacity of 4,160 MW comprising 2,730 MW of gas-based capacity, 1,068 MW of renewable capacity, and 362 MW of coal-based capacity.

Further, renewable projects of 736 MW are under development, for which LOAs have been received and PPA has been executed for 428 MW. Total generation capacity, including under-development capacity, will be 4,896 MW with a renewable capacity of 1,804 MW.