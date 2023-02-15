Torrent Power shares gain most in over three years after LNG trading boosts profitability

Wednesday's surge is the biggest in a single day for Torrent Power since June 2019.

Shares of Torrent Power gained as much as 10 percent on Wednesday after the company's LNG business contributed to a robust bottomline performance during the December quarter.

Net profit for the period nearly doubled, rising 86 percent from last year to Rs 684.6 crore. The bottomline was also boosted by gas trading gains worth Rs 400 crore.

Brokerage firm HDFC Securities says gains were led by a reduction in franchisee transmission and distribution losses and increased contribution from existing distribution circles along with the newly acquired Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu circles.

Revenue for the quarter increased 71 percent from last year to Rs 6,442.8 crore.

Torrent Power's operating profit or EBITDA rose 54.6 percent year-on-year, aided by growth in gas-based power, renewables, distribution license & distribution franchisee. The company has also applied for a parallel license in Thane, Palghar, Nagpur and Pune with the state regulator.

Lower fuel costs also aided operational performance during the quarter.

However, EBITDA margin during the quarter narrowed to 22.4 percent from 24.8 percent last year.

The board on Tuesday also approved an interim dividend of Rs 22 per equity share (including a special dividend of Rs 13 per equity share).

Torrent Power is one of the largest companies in the country’s power sector with a presence across the entire power value chain – generation, transmission, and distribution.

It has renewable assets of 1.07 GW (operational) as of December 2022, with another 720 MW under construction. The company’s target is to reach 4GW of renewable assets by FY26.

Shares of Torrent Power are trading 10.1 percent higher at Rs 503.45. The stock has gained in nine out of the last 10 trading sessions.