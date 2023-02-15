Torrent Power shares gain most in over three years after LNG trading boosts profitability

Wednesday's surge is the biggest in a single day for Torrent Power since June 2019.
Revenue for the quarter increased 71 percent from last year to Rs 6,442.8 crore.
Torrent Power's operating profit or EBITDA rose 54.6 percent year-on-year, aided by growth in gas-based power, renewables, distribution license & distribution franchisee. The company has also applied for a parallel license in Thane, Palghar, Nagpur and Pune with the state regulator.
Lower fuel costs also aided operational performance during the quarter.
However, EBITDA margin during the quarter narrowed to 22.4 percent from 24.8 percent last year.
The board on Tuesday also approved an interim dividend of Rs 22 per equity share (including a special dividend of Rs 13 per equity share).
Torrent Power is one of the largest companies in the country’s power sector with a presence across the entire power value chain – generation, transmission, and distribution.
It has renewable assets of 1.07 GW (operational) as of December 2022, with another 720 MW under construction. The company’s target is to reach 4GW of renewable assets by FY26.