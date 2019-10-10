Market
Torrent Pharma sheds nearly 7% after USFDA sends warning letter for Gujarat facility
Updated : October 10, 2019 09:50 AM IST
Torrent Pharma received a warning letter from USFDA for the Indrad facility in Gujarat.
The stock fell as much as 6.7 percent to Rs 1,554.65 per share on BSE.
