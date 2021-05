The share price of Torrent Pharma rose 6 percent on Wednesday after the firm reported a more than 3 percent increase in its net profit for the March quarter.

The company reported a 3.18 percent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 324 crore in Q4 mainly on the back of continued recovery in India business, and cost control.

The pharma firm had posted a net profit of Rs 314 crore in the same period a year-ago.

The stock rose as much as 6.1 percent to its day's high of Rs 2,891.55 per share on the BSE.

Consolidated revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 1,937 crore for the quarter under review as against Rs 1,946 crore in Q4 last year.

For the financial year ended March 2021, the net profit of the company was Rs 1,252 crore as against Rs 1,025 crore in 2019-20. The revenue from operations for FY21 came in at Rs 8,005 crore versus Rs 7,939 crore in the previous fiscal year.

Brokerages, however, were mixed on the stock with Jefferies retaining its 'underperform' rating while Motilal Oswal having a 'neutral' call.

Jefferies has an 'underperform' rating on the stock with a target of Rs 2,416 per share. The company expects the US business to be stable with launches compensating for price erosion.

MOSL has a 'neutral' call on the stock with a target at Rs 2,530 per share. The current valuation captures upside in earnings over the next two years adequately, said the brokerage.