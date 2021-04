Equity Mutual Funds saw net inflows for the first time in nine months at Rs 9,100 crore in March 2021. Investors opted for value buying at lower levels as the outflow trend seems to have reversed.

Meanwhile, investors continued to like systematic investment plans (SIP) as contribution through SIPs rose to an all-time high at Rs 9,182 crore during the month. The number of SIP account additions also increased to 3.72 crore with a higher average ticket size compared to 3.62 crore in February.

Total assets under management for the mutual fund industry stood at Rs 32.17 lakh crore as of March 31, 2021, as compared to Rs 32.29 lakh crore as of February 28, 2021.

In March 2021, MFs showed interest in Technology, Consumer, Healthcare, Cement, Metals, and Chemicals, leading to an MoM increase in their weightage. Banks (Private and PSU), Oil and Gas, Automobiles, NBFCs, Capital Goods, Telecom, and Utilities reported an MoM decrease in weightage.

Private Banks (17.7 percent) were the top sector holding for MFs in March 2021, followed by Technology (11.9 percent), NBFCs (8.8 percent), and Consumer (7.4 percent). PSU Banks, Oil and Gas, Real Estate, Private Banks, and Telecom saw the maximum decrease in value MoM.

Here are the top stocks that Mutual Funds bought and sold the most in March:

Among large-cap stocks, Yes, SBI Cards, Havells India and HDFC AMC were among the top buys by Mutual Funds, according to ICICI Direct report.

Source: ICICI Direct

Vedanta, GAIL (India), ONGC, Hindalco Industries and Adani Green Energy were among the top largecap sales.

Source: ICICI Direct

These are top 10 buys among Midcaps by MFs in March.

Source: ICICI Direct

The top 10 sells by MFs in March include TVS Motor Company, Vodafone Idea, LIC Housing Finance and Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Source: ICICI Direct

These 10 smallcap stocks MFs bought and sold the most in March.

Source: ICICI Direct