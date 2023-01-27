homemarket Newsstocks News

Stocks To Watch In 2023 | NTPC's green enegy push and partial stake sale enthuses brokerages

market | Jan 27, 2023 3:40 PM IST

Stocks To Watch In 2023 | NTPC's green enegy push and partial stake sale enthuses brokerages

By Vivek Iyer  |  Jan 27, 2023 3:40 PM IST (Published)
Mini

CNBC-TV18 has compiled a carefully curated list of the top 20 stocks to watch out for in 2023. These stocks are Maruti Suzuki, Apollo Hospitals, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Bharti Airtel, LTIMindtree, PVR, Zee Entertainment, Orient Cement, Sagar Cement, Colgate, Container Corporation (CONCOR), HDFC Life, NTPC, Larsen and Toubro (L&T), Bajaj Finance Ltd, IDBI Bank, HDFC Bank, IDFC First Bank and Paytm. Here, we look at NTPC's likely journey in 2023 and what the street expects to work for the stock.

NTPC was a clear outperformer in 2022 led by increased traction seen for defensive utilities that enjoy a steady regulated business model. The stock surged over 30 percent. Brokerages remain bullish on the company despite the run-up as the shift to green hydrogen prospects augurs well for the next growth path.

Recommended Articles

View All

Rs 11 lakh crore market cap lost in biggest two-day fall in four months

Jan 27, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023— From increasing allocation to up-skilling, India's education sector expects a lot

Jan 27, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

India's Civil Aviation — Additional consolidation amid thinning competition!

Jan 27, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

International Customs Day—Let the occasion be remembered to make Customs a partner of trade and industry

Jan 26, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


Morgan Stanley believes NTPC's renewable energy business has significant business moats in India with advantages like the lowest cost of capital, lowest receivable days and stronger land acquisition capabilities.
On the other hand, CLSA is extremely bullish on the company's green hydrogen prospects as they believe NTPC will be a key player in India's entry into the global green hydrogen market and that the stock can see a Rs 14 per share upside if the company is able to secure 15 percent share of the global green hydrogen (GH2) market.
All other brokerages are also bullish on the stock with Investec having the highest target price of Rs 220.
In an interview with CNBC-TV18 on January 5, the management indicated that the renewable energy partial stake sale is on track and is expected to be consummated by March 2023.
Read Here | NTPC hopes major green hydrogen mission investment chunk will go towards keeping prices low
The company is looking to monetise up to 20 percent of its renewable energy platform by this fiscal.
As per the management stake sale has seen an encouraging response from potential investors and the company is hoping to get valuations better than 10x EV/EBITDA.
Along with the regulated thermal business, which allows for steady earnings growth, some of the key triggers that the market will look forward to from NTPC include this stake sale.
Also Read | Stocks To Watch In 2023 | Brokerages bullish on L&T as infra push set to boost core business
 
(Edited by : Abhishek Jha)
Note To Readers

Disclaimer: This is not a recommendation list. The CNBC-TV18 editorial team does not advise on trading/investing in the stock market. Any investor/viewer is advised to carry out necessary diligence on their own or through a certified registered financial adviser for investment decisions.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags