Stocks To Watch In 2023 | NTPC's green enegy push and partial stake sale enthuses brokerages

NTPC was a clear outperformer in 2022 led by increased traction seen for defensive utilities that enjoy a steady regulated business model. The stock surged over 30 percent. Brokerages remain bullish on the company despite the run-up as the shift to green hydrogen prospects augurs well for the next growth path.

Morgan Stanley believes NTPC's renewable energy business has significant business moats in India with advantages like the lowest cost of capital, lowest receivable days and stronger land acquisition capabilities.

On the other hand, CLSA is extremely bullish on the company's green hydrogen prospects as they believe NTPC will be a key player in India's entry into the global green hydrogen market and that the stock can see a Rs 14 per share upside if the company is able to secure 15 percent share of the global green hydrogen (GH2) market.

All other brokerages are also bullish on the stock with Investec having the highest target price of Rs 220.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18 on January 5, the management indicated that the renewable energy partial stake sale is on track and is expected to be consummated by March 2023.

Read Here | NTPC hopes major green hydrogen mission investment chunk will go towards keeping prices low

The company is looking to monetise up to 20 percent of its renewable energy platform by this fiscal.

As per the management stake sale has seen an encouraging response from potential investors and the company is hoping to get valuations better than 10x EV/EBITDA.

Along with the regulated thermal business, which allows for steady earnings growth, some of the key triggers that the market will look forward to from NTPC include this stake sale.