Infrastructure giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is seen as the bellwether and even a proxy to the infrastructure and capital goods space within the Indian economy itself. The stock is enjoying a sharp surge and has a thumbs up from brokerages and is flirting near its lifetime high levels despite a clear outperformance in 2022.

In 2022, despite two key subsidiaries, LTI as well as L&T Technology Services (LTTS) seeing steep sell-offs, L&T managed to outperform the Nifty by over 600 basis points (bps) as the core engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) business saw a sharp re-rating.

Order inflows have been strong with over Rs 34,000 crore of order wins announced in quarter three as all segments performing.

The company's focus on the divestment of non-core businesses and the likely upgrade in ESG ratings are expected to provide a further fillip to the stock perception.

CLSA in a note dated January 11 mentioned that for L&T the stars are aligned for a solid 2023, as all segments are firing in tandem. According to the firm, strong order inflow, inexpensive valuations and double-digit growth in the core E&C execution will be key triggers for the company.

CLSA expects to see an ESG rating upgrade for L&T led by its energy transition roadmap and has a target price of Rs 2,570 for the stock,

Credit Suisse too is bullish on L&T saying that with the strong order inflows in quarter three, the EPC business rerating will continue.

In fact, CITI has opened a 30-day positive catalyst watch on L&T due to expected healthy traction in order inflow announcements, revenue booking and margins in quarter three of FY23 results.

Overall, all brokerages have a positive view of L&T, with Jefferies having the highest target price at Rs 2,650 per share.

