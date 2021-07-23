Home

    Top stock tips by Shrikant Chouhan, Mitessh Thakkar

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today.

    The Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Friday amid mixed cues from the US and Asian peers.
    At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.25 percent, or 130 points higher at 52,967, and the Nifty50 index opened at 15,856, up 32 points, or 0.21 percent.
    Broader markets, smallcap and midcap indices gained over half a percent each.
    All the Nifty indices opened in the green, except Nifty Pharma, that was trading 0.16 percent lower. Nifty Metal and IT surged nearly 1 percent.
    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today.
    Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

    Shrikant Chouhan - Kotak Securities

    —Buy Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 1,570, target at Rs 1,630

    —Buy JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 710, target at Rs 660

    —Buy United Spirits with a stop loss of Rs 660, target at Rs 710

    Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

    —Buy Bharti Airtel India with a stop loss of Rs 535, target at Rs 565
    —Sell Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 1180, target at Rs 1135
    —Buy Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 1578, target at Rs 1615
    —Sell L&T Financial with a stop loss of Rs 89.5, target at Rs 84
    Catch all live market updates here
    Disclaimer: CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    SBI Life Insura1,049.25 23.25 2.27
    Wipro597.30 13.10 2.24
    ICICI Bank668.60 12.65 1.93
    HCL Tech996.50 17.90 1.83
    TATA Cons. Prod772.95 8.75 1.14
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    ICICI Bank669.50 13.70 2.09
    HCL Tech996.15 17.55 1.79
    Tech Mahindra1,133.70 15.10 1.35
    Axis Bank755.00 8.50 1.14
    Bharti Airtel552.20 5.70 1.04
