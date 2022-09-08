By CNBCTV18.com

Indian equity benchmarks — BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 — are excepted to open in green on Thursday tracking gains across most other global markets. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — rose as much as 131.5 points or 0.7 percent to 17,762 ahead of the opening on D-Street. Globally, the Fed's Beige Book, which summarises the state of the world's largest economy, said price pressures persist in the US.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy Bata India for a target of Rs 1,980 with a stop loss at Rs 1,903

Buy Dalmia Bharat for a target of Rs 1,655 with a stop loss at Rs 1,580

Buy Cipla for a target of Rs 1,080 with a stop loss at Rs 1,039

Buy First Source for a target of Rs 121 with a stop loss at Rs 111

Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst

Bata India with a stop loss at Rs 1,867

Coal India with a stop loss at Rs 232

Intellect Design Arena with a stop loss at Rs 608

Petronet LNG with a stop loss at Rs 213