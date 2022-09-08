    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani: Bata India, Coal India, Cipla and more

    Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani: Bata India, Coal India, Cipla and more

    Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani: Bata India, Coal India, Cipla and more
    Indian equity benchmarks — BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 — are excepted to open in green on Thursday tracking gains across most other global markets. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — rose as much as 131.5 points or 0.7 percent to 17,762 ahead of the opening on D-Street. Globally, the Fed's Beige Book, which summarises the state of the world's largest economy, said price pressures persist in the US.
    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
    Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com
    Buy Bata India for a target of Rs 1,980 with a stop loss at Rs 1,903
    Buy Dalmia Bharat for a target of Rs 1,655 with a stop loss at Rs 1,580 
    Buy Cipla for a target of Rs 1,080 with a stop loss at Rs 1,039
    Buy First Source for a target of Rs 121 with a stop loss at Rs 111
    Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
    Bata India with a stop loss at Rs 1,867
    Coal India with a stop loss at Rs 232
    Intellect Design Arena with a stop loss at Rs 608
    Petronet LNG with a stop loss at Rs 213
    Catch latest market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog
