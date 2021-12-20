Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Prakash Gaba: Wipro, SBI, ACC and more

Indian equity benchmarks are likely to start Monday's session on a negative amid losses across global markets. At 8:37 am, Nifty futures trading on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of the Nifty50 index -- were down 127 points or 0.7 percent at 16,896, suggesting a weak opening ahead on Dalal Street.

Equities in other Asian markets fell and oil prices slid on Monday as surging Omicron cases triggered tighter restrictions in Europe and threatened to drag on the global economy into the new year.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.9 percent at the last count.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 1.7 percent, China's Shanghai Composite 0.8 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng 1.3 percent. South Korea's KOSPI was down 1.5 percent and Singapore's Straits Times one percent.

S&P 500 futures were down percent in Asia. On Friday, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones fell one percent and 1.5 percent respectively. The technology stocks-heavy Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.1 percent.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Wipro with a stop loss below Rs 650

Intraday short Adani Enterprises with a stop loss at Rs 1,700

Intraday short Jubilant FoodWorks with a stop loss at Rs 3,590

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Sell ACC for a target of Rs 2,150 with a stop loss at Rs 2,240