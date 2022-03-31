Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Prakash Gaba: Tata Consumer, IGL, SBI Cards and more

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 began Thursday's session on a mildly positive note led by gains in financial, oil & gas and consumer stocks, shrugging off weakness across most global markets amid geopolitical concerns.

Both headline indices gained as much as 0.4 percent in early deals. The Sensex rose as much as 206.9 points to 58,890.9 and the Nifty50 climbed to as high as 17,559.8, up 61.6 points from its previous close.

Equities in most other Asian markets began Thursday in the red as investors reviewed economic and geopolitical risks, and oil prices jumped on the prospect of more Russian sanctions. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.5 percent in early hours.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 0.1 percent, China's Shanghai Composite 0.3 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng 1.1 percent. South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.6 percent and Singapore's Straits Times flat.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.3 percent. On Wednesday, US shares fell, with the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 benchmarks halting a four-session winning streak. The Dow fell 0.2 percent, the S&P 500 0.6 percent and the technology stocks-heavy Nasdaq Composite 1.2 percent.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Intraday short Hindalco with a stop above Rs 610

Buy SBI Cards with a stop loss below Rs 850

Buy Dr Reddy’s with a stop loss below Rs 4,280

Buy Tata Consumers with a stop loss below Rs 749

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy L&T for a target of Rs 1,800 with a stop loss at Rs 1,760