Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Prakash Gaba: Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, PowerGrid and more

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to make a gap-up start on Tuesday tracking gains across global markets amid easing crude oil rates and optimism on peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. At 8:07 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were up 107 points or 0.6 percent at 17,386.5, having risen as much as 128.5 points earlier in the day.
Equities in other Asian markets moved higher on Tuesday tracking strong gains in Wall Street indices overnight as investors awaited updates on the first peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in more than two weeks. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.7 percent in early hours.
Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 0.6 percent, China's Shanghai Composite 0.3 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng 0.8 percent, and South Korea's KOSPI and Singapore's Straits Times 0.4 percent each.
S&P 500 futures rose 0.1 percent. On Monday, the S&P 500 rose 0.7 percent,
the Dow Jones 0.3 percent and the Nasdaq Composite 1.3 percent, as a jump in Tesla overshadowed weakness in energy and banking stocks.
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy Aurobindo Pharma with a stop loss at Rs 690
Buy NMDC with a stop loss at Rs 156
Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss at Rs 710
Buy Coal India with a stop loss at Rs 185
Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com
Buy PowerGrid for a target of Rs 216 with a stop loss at Rs 210
Buy HDFC Bank for targets of Rs 1,460 and Rs 1,480 with a stop loss at Rs 1,420
