Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Prakash Gaba: L&T, PI Industries, ACC and more

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to start Thursday's session on a positive note tracking a rebound in global markets after reassuring comments from the Fed Chairman. Investors, however, remained cautious tracking newsflow on the Russia-Ukraine war. At 8:46 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were up 57.5 points or 0.4 percent at 16,674.5.
Equities in other Asian markets moved higher in early hours after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell signalled the US central bank would likely raise key rates less than some investors had feared. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up half a percent at the last count.
Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 0.7 percent, China's Shanghai Composite 0.3 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng 0.5 percent. South Korea's KOSPI was up 1.3 percent and Singapore's Straits Times 0.7 percent.
S&P 500 futures were down 0.2 percent. On Wednesday, the three main Wall Street indices ended 1.6-1.9 percent higher.
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Sell Hero MotoCorp with a stop loss at Rs 2,498
Sell Bharti Airtel with a stop loss at Rs 684
Buy PI Industries with a stop loss at Rs 2,370
Sell Bandhan Bank with a stop loss at Rs 305
Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com
Buy ACC for a target of Rs 2,150 with a stop loss at Rs 2,050
Buy L&T for a target of Rs 1,850 with a stop loss at Rs 1,775
