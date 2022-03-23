Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Prakash Gaba: ONGC, Tech Mahindra, Hindalco and more

Indian equity benchmarks started Wednesday's session on a positive note tracking gains across global markets. Gains across sectors pushed the headline indices higher, with financial, IT, metal and oil & gas stocks being the biggest movers. Updates about the Russia-Ukraine war, crude oil prices and COVID infections in China remained on investors' radar.

Shares in other Asian markets began the day in the green, tracking a surge in Wall Street indices overnight led by a rebound in technology and other big growth names. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.2 percent in early hours.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 2.7 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng 0.8 percent, China's Shanghai Composite 0.1 percent, South Korea's KOSPI 0.8 percent and Singapore's Straits Times 0.4 percent.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.1 percent. On Tuesday, the S&P 500 rose 1.1 percent, the Dow Jones 0.7 percent and the technology stocks-heavy Nasdaq Composite two percent.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Sell Zee Entertainment with a stop loss at Rs 259

Buy Hindalco with a stop loss at Rs 585

Buy L&T Technology Services (LTTS) with a stop loss at Rs 4,720

Buy ONGC with a stop loss at Rs 173

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy L&T Technology Services (LTTS) for a target price of Rs 4,950-4,000 with a stop loss at Rs 4,825

Buy Tech Mahindra for a target of Rs 1,600 with a stop loss at Rs 1,520