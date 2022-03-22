Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Prakash Gaba: MCX, Pfizer, Chambal Fertilisers and more

Indian equity benchmarks are likely to start Tuesday's session on a positive note amid a mixed trend across global markets, as concerns persist over the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on the rest of the world. At 8:50 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were up 49.5 points or 0.3 percent at 17,201 .

Equities in other Asian markets began Tuesday on a mixed note following weakness on Wall Street overnight. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was flat at the last count.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 1.6 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng 0.9 percent, South Korea's KOSPI 0.7 percent and Singapore's Straits Times up 0.1 percent. China's Shanghai Composite was down 0.4 percent.

S&P 500 futures were down 0.3 percent. On Monday, the three main Wall Street indices fell up to 0.6 percent after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell suggested a more aggressive tightening of monetary policy than previously anticipated.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Sell Amara Raja Batteries with a stop loss at Rs 585

Sell Bank of Baroda with a stop loss at Rs 108.35

Buy MCX with a stop loss at Rs 1,410

Buy Chambal Fertilisers with a stop loss at Rs 400

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Sell Indian Oil Corp for a target of Rs 115 with a stop loss at Rs 120

Buy Pfizer for a target of Rs 4,600 with a stop loss at Rs 4,450