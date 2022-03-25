Top stock tips by Rajat Bose, Prakash Gaba: ITC, HCL Tech, IEX and more

Indian equity benchmarks started Friday's session on a choppy note amid a mixed trend across other Asian markets despite overnight gains in Wall Street indices. Both headline indices gave up initial gains after a positive start. The Sensex fell as much as 434 points from its intraday high of 57,845.4 to hit 57,411.4. The Nifty50 moved within a range of 17,172-17,294.9.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.2 percent in early hours, amid a hawkish Fed, shifts in Chinese economic policy and ongoing ructions in commodity markets due to the Ukraine war.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 0.2 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng 0.4 percent. China's Shanghai Composite was up 0.1 percent and Singapore's Straits Times 0.6 percent, but South Korea's KOSPI flat.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.1 percent. On Thursday, the three main Wall Street indices jumped 1-1.9 percent as investors snapped up beaten-down shares of chip-makers and big growth names.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Rajat Bose, technical analyst:

Buy ITC for targets of Rs 258.5 and Rs 260 with a stop loss at Rs 251.4

Buy CG Power for targets of Rs 186.5 and Rs 191 with a stop loss at Rs 179.9

Buy IEX for targets of Rs 239.75 and Rs 243 with a stop loss at Rs 229.7

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy HCL Tech for a target of Rs 1,210 with a stop loss at Rs 1,180-1,185