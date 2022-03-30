Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Prakash Gaba: HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Havells and more

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 started Wednesday's session on a positive note tracking gains across global markets, amid easing crude oil rates and optimism about progress in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine . Both headline indices gained as much as 0.8 percent in early deals after a gap-up start.

The 30-scrip index rose as much as 478.8 points to touch 58,422.4 and the broader Nifty50 benchmark climbed to as high as 17,468.2, up 142.9 points from its previous close.

Equities in most other Asian markets surged tracking a strong session on Wall Street overnight. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up one percent in early hours.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 1.3 percent. China's Shanghai Composite was up 0.6 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng 1.1 percent, South Korea's KOSPI 0.3 percent and Singapore's Straits Times 0.2 percent.

S&P 500 futures were down 0.1 percent. On Tuesday, the three main Wall Street indices jumped, with the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones extending gains to a fourth straight day. The S&P 500 rose 1.2 percent, the Dow Jones one percent and the Nasdaq Composite 1.8 percent.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Sell Tata Steel with a stop loss above Rs 1,346

Buy Bajaj Finserv with a stop loss below Rs 16,200

Buy Dr Reddy’s with a stop loss below Rs 4,240

Buy Havells India with a stop loss below Rs 1,124

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy ACC for a target of Rs 2,160-2,180 with a stop loss at Rs 2,100